Heat & Enjoy Egg Fried Rice 400G
- Energy1602kJ 382kcal19%
- Fat14.8g21%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1602kJ
Product Description
- Cooked long grain rice with peas and scrambled egg.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Sesame Oil, Peas, Pasteurised Egg (3.5%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving. From Chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 25-30 mins
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Microwave: Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power. Stir well before serving.
From Chilled: 800W 5 mins/ 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (188g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1602kJ
|855kJ
|382kcal
|204kcal
|Fat
|14.8g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|50.8g
|27.1g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|2.5g
|Protein
|9.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 376g.
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
