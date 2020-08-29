By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carnation Vegan Condensed Milk Alternative 370G

4.8(4)Write a review
£ 1.70
£4.60/kg
Each 50g serving contains:
  • Energy700kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars25.1g
    28%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1400 kJ

Product Description

  • Rice and Oat Based Sweetened Condensed Milk Alternative
  • Carnation® Vegan Condensed Milk alternative can be used to make so many incredible bakes, treats and desserts including Ultimate Fudge, Banoffee Pie, Vanilla Cheesecake and Millionaire's Shortbread…the list goes on!
  • Sweet and fudgy in flavour, gluten free Vegan Condensed Milk Alternative can make all your favourite Carnation® recipes vegan, including Banoffee Pie, Fudge, Cheesecake, Millionaire's Shortbread and so much more.
  • It's made from a few simple ingredients such as oats, rice and sugar, making sure the flavour only adds sweetness to your desserts, never over powering but always delicious.
  • The lovely people at the Vegan Society have given us their seal of approval and we hope you will too. Visit www.carnation.co.uk for all our latest vegan recipes or follow us on Instagram & Facebook at @Carnation_UK.
  • Established in 1899, Carnation® has a great heritage. Today Carnation®'s aim is to make home baking easier for everyone. There's a recipe for everyone and every occasion. For more information and hundreds of great-tasting recipes, visit us at www.carnation.co.uk!
  • Recycle
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • 370g can of Carnation Vegan Condensed Milk Alternative
  • Made from oats and rice with a neutral flavour
  • Great for making delicious desserts
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan Society approved
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Hydrolysed Rice Flour (10%), Sunflower Oil, Oat Flour (7%), Gluten free Oats used

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk traces

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate in a suitable sealed container and use within 3 daysFor Best Before End: see base of can

Number of uses

Contains 7 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • Y091 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy1400 kJ700 kJ
-332 kcal166 kcal
Fat8.6 g4.3 g
of which: saturates0.7 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate61.8 g30.9 g
of which: sugars50.2 g25.1 g
Fibre0.5 g0.3 g
Protein1.6 g0.8 g
Salt0.02 g0.01 g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400KJ /2000kcal)--
Contains 7 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur.

At last vegan fudge!

4 stars

Review from carnation.co.uk

I am delighted I can now make my friend some lovely recipes that don't use dairy. She is delighted.

Heaven in a tin

5 stars

Review from carnation.co.uk

Mad banoffee pie to die for. Can leave without Carnation range it’s always in my larder. Thank you and keep bringing new and exciting products

super vegan condensed milk

5 stars

Review from carnation.co.uk

bought this about 6 weeks ago and loved it so much, i made fudge and cheesecake and everyone loved it, these recipes are the most lucious delightful and tasty treats and easy recipes to make as well, the recipes look spectacular and are so easy to make i absolutely love them

Easy

5 stars

Review from carnation.co.uk

Great for quick way for baking....................

