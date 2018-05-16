By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
STARBUCKS 4 TFFE NUT LATTE INS COFFEE SACH 86G

£ 2.40
£2.80/100g

Product Description

  • Instant coffee beverage. Toffee nut flavour.
  • STARBUCKS Toffee Nut Latte limited edition Premium Instant Coffee, a rich & buttery holiday favourite.
  • Expertly blended with high quality coffee and dairy milk with the rich and buttery taste of sweet toffee and toasted nuts, topped with a soft layer of foam.
  • A medium-roast coffee with a layered and balanced flavour
  • Enjoy STARBUCKS at home. The coffee you love without leaving the house.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
  • Enjoy Starbucks Coffee at home
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Widely Recycled
  • Starbucks and the Starbucks logo are used under license by Nestlé.
  • © 2020 Starbucks Corporation.
  • Enjoy the warmth of toasted nuts, blended with smooth espresso and creamy milk
  • Pack size: 86G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Semi-Skimmed Milk Powder (41%), Coffee (7%) (Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee 0.2%), Glucose Syrup, Lactose, Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Product of Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.
  • 1. Pour 1 stick
  • 2. 85°C Add 180 ml of hot water
  • 3. Stir well

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Nestlé Karacabey Factory,
  • Sırabademler Mah. Paaçayırı Mevkii,
  • 16700 Karacabey,
  • Bursa-Turkey.
  • PO Box 207,

Importer address

  • Nestlé Singapore (Pte) Ltd.
  • 15A Changi Business Park Central 1,
  • #05-02/03 Eightrium @Changi Business Park,
  • Singapore 486035.
  • Nestlé (South Africa) (PTY) Ltd.,
  • 8 Anslow Crescent,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • CityWest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • starbucks.com/social-impact

Net Contents

4 x 21.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml **Per serving**% RI*
Energy1804 kJ199 kJ385 kJ
-428 kcal47 kcal91 kcal4%
Total Fat10.3 g1.1 g2.2 g3%
of which: saturates6.1 g0.7 g1.3 g7%
of which: monounsaturates1.8 g0.2 g0.4 g-
of which: polyunsaturates0.2 g0.0 g0.0 g-
of which: trans fats0.3 g0.0 g0.0 g-
Carbohydrate69.5 g7.7 g14.9 g6%
of which: sugars60.5 g6 .7 g13.0 g14%
Dietary Fibre2.4 g0.3 g0.5 g-
Protein12.7 g1.4 g2.7 g5%
Salt1.22 g0.13 g0.26 g4%
Total Sodium486.4 mg53.5 mg104.6 mg
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) (UK)----
**One sachet (21.5g) + 180ml water, makes 195ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 4 servings----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

