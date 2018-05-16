STARBUCKS 4 TFFE NUT LATTE INS COFFEE SACH 86G

Product Description
- Instant coffee beverage. Toffee nut flavour.
- STARBUCKS Toffee Nut Latte limited edition Premium Instant Coffee, a rich & buttery holiday favourite.
- Expertly blended with high quality coffee and dairy milk with the rich and buttery taste of sweet toffee and toasted nuts, topped with a soft layer of foam.
- A medium-roast coffee with a layered and balanced flavour
- Enjoy STARBUCKS at home. The coffee you love without leaving the house.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Widely Recycled
- Starbucks and the Starbucks logo are used under license by Nestlé.
- © 2020 Starbucks Corporation.
- Enjoy the warmth of toasted nuts, blended with smooth espresso and creamy milk
- Pack size: 86G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Semi-Skimmed Milk Powder (41%), Coffee (7%) (Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee 0.2%), Glucose Syrup, Lactose, Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Product of Turkey
Preparation and Usage
- Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.
- 1. Pour 1 stick
- 2. 85°C Add 180 ml of hot water
- 3. Stir well
Number of uses
Makes 4 servings
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Nestlé Karacabey Factory,
- Sırabademler Mah. Paaçayırı Mevkii,
- 16700 Karacabey,
- Bursa-Turkey.
- PO Box 207,
Importer address
- Nestlé Singapore (Pte) Ltd.
- 15A Changi Business Park Central 1,
- #05-02/03 Eightrium @Changi Business Park,
- Singapore 486035.
- Nestlé (South Africa) (PTY) Ltd.,
- 8 Anslow Crescent,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- CityWest,
- Dublin 24.
- starbucks.com/social-impact
Net Contents
4 x 21.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml **
|Per serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1804 kJ
|199 kJ
|385 kJ
|-
|428 kcal
|47 kcal
|91 kcal
|4%
|Total Fat
|10.3 g
|1.1 g
|2.2 g
|3%
|of which: saturates
|6.1 g
|0.7 g
|1.3 g
|7%
|of which: monounsaturates
|1.8 g
|0.2 g
|0.4 g
|-
|of which: polyunsaturates
|0.2 g
|0.0 g
|0.0 g
|-
|of which: trans fats
|0.3 g
|0.0 g
|0.0 g
|-
|Carbohydrate
|69.5 g
|7.7 g
|14.9 g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|60.5 g
|6 .7 g
|13.0 g
|14%
|Dietary Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.3 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|12.7 g
|1.4 g
|2.7 g
|5%
|Salt
|1.22 g
|0.13 g
|0.26 g
|4%
|Total Sodium
|486.4 mg
|53.5 mg
|104.6 mg
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) (UK)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One sachet (21.5g) + 180ml water, makes 195ml; used as basis for per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
