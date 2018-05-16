STARBUCKS MEDIUM ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 190G

Product Description
- Whole Bean 100% Arabica Coffee.
- The festive season is a joyous time of year. To celebrate the occasion with you, we've created a special blend. Our medium-roast STARBUCKS Holiday Blend limited edition whole bean coffee delivers a balanced and sweet flavour with herbal and maple notes. We combined bright, lively Latin American beans with smooth, earthy Indonesian beans and roasted them to draw out their full flavours. Bring home STARBUCKS Holiday Blend to celebrate the joy of the season and share special moments.
- We use the same high quality 100% Arabica beans as our coffeehouses. Get the perfect grind and the finest flavour by grinding whole beans just before brewing.
- Years of focus and expertise have led to the STARBUCKS Roast Spectrum. Each coffee bean requires a unique balance of temperature and time to reach its individual peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour.
- Smooth and balanced, our medium-roast coffees have a little kick and deliver a medium-bodied cup with a hearty roast.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
- Pack size: 190G
Store coffee in an airtight, opaque container at room temperature and use within a week of opening.
- Brew Great Coffee
- Grind beans for your brewing method.
- Use filtered water.
- 10g coffee + 180 ml water
190g ℮
