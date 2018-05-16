Cat Puzzle Game
New
- Human, it's time to play! Let the games begin with this 2-in-1 double-sided Dog & Cat Puzzle Game from Bell & Curfew. Both your dog and cat are in for a treat with this set of pawsome and purrrfect games. Flip the puzzle one way and watch your pup search for hidden treats; flip it the other to allow your feline friend to play, chase and pounce about! Keep the puzzle spinning for extra fun all round. Suitable for small dogs, this would make the paw-fect gift for any animal lover and their furry friends!
- H20cm x W20cm x D4cm
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Wipe clean with a damp cloth and do not immerse in water. Please examine product regularly for wear and tear, discontinue use if damage occurs.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020