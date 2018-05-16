- Human, it's time to play! Keep your four-legged friend happy and paw-sitively engaged with this wooden Dog Puzzle Game from Bell & Curfew. Simply hide the treats behind the puzzle blocks for an exciting game of Sniff and Seek! How quickly will they solve the four puzzles? Suitable for large dogs, this puzzle would make the paw-fect gift for both pup and owner. Let the games begin!
- H19.3cm x W29.5cm x D3.5cm
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Wipe clean with a damp cloth and do not immerse in water. Please examine product regularly for wear and tear, discontinue use if damage occurs.
