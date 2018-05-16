Felix Christmas Goody Bag 5 Pack Cat Treats 300G
New
Product Description
- Complementary Pet Food for Adult Cats.
- Felix is spreading mischief far and wide with this collectable Christmas tin, full of tasty treats!
- ® Reg, Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide:
- Daily feeding amount up to: Adult 4kg, 13g or approx 35 pieces. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust the main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treat.
Name and address
- Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- Nestlé Ireland Ltd PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
- www.purina.co.uk
- IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
- www.purina.ie
- Nestlé Ireland Ltd PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
300g ℮
- 1x Goody Bag Seaside Mix
- 2x Goody Bag Mixed Grill
- 2x Goody Bag Original Mix
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34% of which are 7% Chicken, 1% Beef), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeast, Fish and Fish Derivatives (1% Salmon)
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein: 35.0% Fat content: 19.5% Crude ash: 8.5% Crude fibre: 0.5% Omega 6 fatty acids: 2.6% Nutritional Additives: IU/kg: Vit A: 32000 Vit D3: 1040 Vit E: 170 - mg/kg: Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate: (Fe: 84) Calcium iodate anhydrous: (I: 2.1) Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate: (Cu: 13) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn: 39) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn: 130) Sodium selenite: (Se: 0.12) Additives: - Colourants and Antioxidants -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (32%), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (2% of which are 0.5% Salmon, 0.5% Pollock, 0.2% Trout), Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeast
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein: 35.0% Fat content: 19.5% Crude ash: 9.0% Crude fibre: 0.5% Omega 6 fatty acids: 2.6% Nutritional Additives: IU/kg: Vit A: 32000 Vit D3: 1040 Vit E: 170 - mg/kg: Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate: (Fe: 84) Calcium iodate anhydrous: (I: 2.1) Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate: (Cu: 13) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn: 39) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn: 130) Sodium selenite: (Se: 0.12) Additives: - Colourants and Antioxidants -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34% of which are 8% Chicken, 2% Liver, 0, 2% Turkey), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeast, Fish and Fish Derivatives
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein: 35.0% Fat content: 19.5% Crude ash: 9.0% Crude fibre: 0.5% Omega 6 fatty acids: 2.6% Nutritional Additives: IU/kg: Vit A: 32000 Vit D3: 1040 Vit E: 170 - mg/kg: Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate: (Fe: 84) Calcium iodate anhydrous: (I: 2.1) Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate: (Cu: 13) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn: 39) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn: 130) Sodium selenite: (Se: 0.12) Additives: - Colourants and Antioxidants -
