Bakers Christmas Edition 4 Pack Dog Treats 386G
New
- Complementary Pet Food for Adult Dogs
- BAKERS® Treats Christmas Edition Tin with 4 Packs of Tasty Treats inside
- Here comes Santa Paws with tasty treats in a collectible tin
- ® Reg, Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- 4 packs of treats
- Delicious Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts
- Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
- Pack size: 386G
Information
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Daily feeding amount up to:
- 7kg: Sizzlers: 1 piece; Allsorts: 4 pieces; Rewards: 2 pieces
- 15kg: Sizzlers: 2 pieces; Allsorts: 7 pieces; Rewards: 4 pieces
- 30kg: Sizzlers; 3 pieces; Allsorts: 11 pieces; Rewards: 6 pieces
- For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.
Warnings
- This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets
Name and address
- Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- Nestlé Ireland Ltd PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
- www.purina.co.uk
Net Contents
386g ℮
Safety information
This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets
- 2 x Bakers Allsorts
- 1 x Bakers Rewards Variety
- 1 x Bakers Sizzlers
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%)*, Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, *Equivalent to 30% rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 0.5% Chicken, 0.5% Lamb, 0.5% Beef
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein 28.0% Fat content 7.0% Crude ash 6.0% Crude fibre 0.5% Moisture 24.0% Omega-3 Fatty Acids 0.1% Omega-6 Fatty Acids 1.6% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit A: 9500 Vit D3: 640 Vit E: 70 - mg/kg: Vitamin B group: 61 Calcium iodate anhydrous: (1:1.5) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:4.5) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn:110) Sodium selenite: (Se:0.15) Additives: - Antioxidants -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (25%)*, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Cereals, Glycerol, Sorbitol, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetables, Derivatives of Vegetable origin, *Equivalent to 40% rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 4% Chicken in the light stick, 4% Lamb in the pink stick, 4% Beef in the red stick
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein 36.0% Fat content 7.0% Crude ash 8.5% Crude fibre 1.0% Moisture 20.0% Omega-3 Fatty Acids 0.11% Omega-6 Fatty Acids 1.8% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit A: 9400 Vit D3: 640 Vit E: 69 - mg/kg: Vitamin B group: 61 Calcium iodate anhydrous: (1:1.5) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:4.5) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn:110) Sodium selenite: (Se:0.15) Additives: - Antioxidants -
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Glycerol, Meat and Animal Derivatives (11%)*, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Milk and Milk Derivatives, *Equivalent to 23% re-hydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein 15.2% Fat content 5.9% Crude ash 3.9% Crude fibre 0.9% Moisture 24.0% Omega-3 Fatty Acids 0.09% Omega-6 Fatty Acids 1.6% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit A: 10 000 Vit D3: 680 Vit E: 74 - mg/kg: Vitamin B group: 65 Calcium iodate anhydrous: (1:1.6) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:4.8) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn:120) Sodium selenite: (Se:0.16) Sensory additives: mg/kg: 3800 3800 Additives: - Antioxidants -
