Felix Cat Naturally Delicious Country Side In Jelly 40X80g

Complete pet food for adult cats. To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk

Felix Naturally Delicious with tasty chunks and vegetables, flavoured with aromatic herbs, are perfectly steam cooked chunks in a tasty jelly, your cat will love! Naturally they look, smell and taste delicious, just like food you might have cooked yourself! Each chunk is 100% steam cooked, at just the right temperature and served in an irresistibly tasty jelly. Made with selected natural ingredients, Felix Naturally Delicious chunks are packed with healthy goodness, no added cereals and will satisfy 100% of your cat’s daily needs, when served according to the feeding guidelines. When feeding your cat Felix Naturally Delicious, you know you’re giving him something he really loves the taste of. These recipes have no added cereal and no added artificial colorants or preservatives! Felix Naturally Delicious recipes are a source of essential omega-6 fatty acids with the right combination of vitamins to help keep your cat full of vitality and ready for mischief! That’s not all! Felix Naturally Delicious meals are 100% complete and balanced. Available in a range of delicious recipes, to satisfy your cat’s love of variety. Felix Naturally Delicious - Naturally irresistible!

That's not all! Try Felix Naturally Delicious Treats. Made with high quality ingredients with meats or fish as the number one ingredient, these treats are irresistibly tasty. Felix® Naturally Delicious - Naturally Irresistible!

Produced on equipment that also processes grains. ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

100% Complete and Balanced Chunks Perfectly Steam Cooked to Preserve Their Goodness and Taste Made with Selected Natural Ingredients With vegetables and flavoured with aromatic herbs Source of Omega-6 Fatty Acids Grain free recipe No Colourants No Added Artificial Flavourings No Added Artificial Preservatives

Pack size: 3.2KG

Source of Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Net Contents

40 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For an average adult cat (4kg)*, feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. *The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

Free From Colours