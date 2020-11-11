Aero Festive Chocolate Selection Box 360G
Product Description
- Aero Purely Chocolate: Smooth bubbly milk chocolate. Aero Delightful Peppermint: Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles. Aero Festive Orange: Smooth milk chocolate filled with orange flavoured bubbles.
- AERO is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- A festive selection of bubbly Aero sharing bars makes the perfect gift at Christmas!
- Aero® is the bubbly chocolate bar - and it's perfect for sharing.
- What makes Aero® so deliciously special? With every bite, the chocolate bubbles inside the smooth chocolate shell will melt effortlessly in your mouth!
- Enjoy every bubbly piece together when you spend time with the family, or indulge with friends when you're catching up. Break a piece off and feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the pleasure of smooth milk chocolate. This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades.
- Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. When it's time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
- Have you tried Aero® Snowbubbles? They're delicious little balls of smooth milk chocolate, with a bubbly, white vanilla centre. These little delights are perfect to share with friends and family.
- Aero Purely Chocolate and Aero Festive Orange
- Contains 6 servings.
- Aero Delightful Peppermint
- Contains 12 servings.
- Box - Recycle
- Insert - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Share moments of bubbly pleasure with friends and family
- Four large bars of our bubbly milk chocolate in a smooth chocolate shell
- Contains one milk chocolate, two peppermint and one orange flavoured sharing bars
- Our iconic, effortless, melt-in-the-mouth aerated chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 360G
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see side
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 4 Pieces = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
360g
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal, Sunflower), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see side
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 4 pieces Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2231kJ 321kJ 8400kJ - 534kcal 77kcal 2000kcal 4% Fat 29.8g 4.3g 70g 6% of which: saturates 17.7g 2.6g 20g 13% Carbohydrate 60.8g 8.8g 260g 3% of which: sugars 60.4g 8.8g 90g 10% Fibre 1.0g 0.1g - - Protein 5.1g 0.7g 50g 1% Salt 0.22g 0.03g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 12 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal, Sunflower), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see side
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 4 pieces Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2229kJ 321kJ 8400kJ - 533kcal 77kcal 2000kcal 4% Fat 29.8g 4.3g 70g 6% of which: saturates 17.7g 2.6g 20g 13% Carbohydrate 60.7g 8.8g 260g 3% of which: sugars 60.4g 8.8g 90g 10% Fibre 1.0g 0.1g - - Protein 5.1g 0.7g 50g 1% Salt 0.22g 0.03g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 6 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see side
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 4 pieces Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2222kJ 323kJ 8400kJ - 532kcal 77kcal 2000kcal 4% Fat 30.2g 4.4g 70g 6% of which: saturates 17.8g 2.6g 20g 13% Carbohydrate 57.3g 8.3g 260g 3% of which: sugars 56.8g 8.2g 90g 9% Fibre 1.9g 0.3g - - Protein 6.8g 1.0g 50g 2% Salt 0.22g 0.03g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 6 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
