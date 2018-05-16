By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Milkybar White Chocolate Sharing Bar 90G

Milkybar White Chocolate Sharing Bar 90G
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g
Each 3 pieces contain
  • Energy408kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2265kJ

Product Description

  • White Chocolate.
  • Visit us at www.milkybar.co.uk for lots of fun things to do.
  • We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our white chocolate. Sharing Block. It's the same delicious taste that you and your family know and love, but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!
  • Milkybar® Sharing Block is the perfect sharing product for the whole family to enjoy. Each piece is nothing but creamy-tasting, smooth white chocolate, with milky deliciousness and with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of our white chocolate, so why not share simple moments together?
  • Milkybar® was created in 1937, when Nestlé almost exclusively manufactured milk products. The recipe is different today, but at Milkybar® we still love milk - you only have to look at our simple white chocolate recipe to see how much! Enjoy the delicious taste of Milkybar® in bars, blocks and buttons.
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Milkybar® is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
  • Why not try our Milkybar® Wowsomes®? With 30% less sugar than similar chocolate products and a crisp, creamy-tasting centre, they are 100% delicious.
  • Don't Recycle
  • Terracycle® - Not recycled by most councils. Find out how you can still recycle at www.terracycle.co.uk
  • ®Reg. Trademark of Soclété des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • Deliciously creamy-tasting white chocolate Milkybar® sharing block
  • A perfect milky chocolate bar to share
  • Milk is the number one ingredient
  • No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed) (37.5%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten.

Storage

For Best Before End see under fin sealStore cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know your Servings
  • 3 Pieces = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 3 piecesReference Intake*%RI*
Energy2265kJ408kJ8400kJ
-542kcal98kcal2000kcal5%
Fat31.7g5.7g70g8%
of which: saturates19.1g3.4g20g17%
Carbohydrate52.9g9.5g260g4%
of which: sugars52.5g9.5g90g11%
Fibre0.0g0.0g--
Protein10.8g1.9g50g4%
Salt 0.35g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 5 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

