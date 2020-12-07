Braun Series 3 310Bt Shaver And Styler

Great!
A good all-round performer especially when used wet. I find using it with a low foaming face wash really helps to get the best shave. Its a shame that the foil seems to go blunt so quickly.
Does not shave well at all
Tried using this shaver for the first time and was there half an hour later still trying to shave it off but gave up in the end as just didnt work
Excellent!
My Husband swears by Brawn Series 3 Shavers. He has been using them for 50 years as they give a really close shave and are kind to his skin. The Foil and Cutters are changed as recommended as they keep the Shaver in tip-top condition.
Excellent!
very good product that I am happy to get as a gift
Excellent!
Great product & great price too, battery lasts for well over a week and can be used in the shower . Nice clean shave without having to continually go over the same area for missed hair
Excellent!
The Braun Series 3 wet and Dry Electric Shaver is a handy tool for a quick and close shave. I would highly recommend and man to purchase this product since its a small but yet very effective shaver and since it is a wet and dry i have no worries using it in the bathroom. It is small enough to fit into the smallest of cabinet's and powerful enough for a quick and slick shave.
reccomend to a friend
this gives a close shave that usually can only b achieved by wet shaving would reccomend this to everyone
Great Product
I love the Braun shaving products because they are durable and effective. It simply do the work.
Close shave
Very good shaver easy to use. Nice close and clean shave Quality
Braun series 3
Such quality, amazing clean,smooth shave,leaves skin so supple,its an astonishing piece IG shaving masterclass, a much loved tool for all grooming fellas.every man must try this genuine class shaver