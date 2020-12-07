By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Braun Series 3 310Bt Shaver And Styler

4.3(11)Write a review
image 1 of Braun Series 3 310Bt Shaver And Styler
£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Offer

  • Includes 3-Flex head for efficiency and skin comfort, one beard trimmer head and five combs for stubbles and beards (1-7mm)
  • Wet & Dry electric razor for use with water, foam or gel. Waterproof to -5 meters
  • Durable cordless shaver and beard trimmer. Designed and engineered in Germany by Braun
  • Two rechargeable long-life NiMH batteries. Full charge in 1 hour for 30 min trimming and shaving
  • This Braun Wet & Dry electric razor and beard trimmer is designed to shave, trim and edge. With 3 flexible blades that adapt to your contours, it provides maximum skin contact even in tricky areas. The five beard trimmer combs can trim beards and stubbles (1-7mm) and the beard trimmer head creates precise edges for sideburns and moustache.
  • H20.3cm x W11.1cm x D5.6cm
  • Shave, trim and edge with this versatile 3-in-1 electric shaver and beard trimmer for men

Information

Warnings

  • This appliance is suitable for cleaning under running tap water and for use in a bathtub or shower. For safety reasons it can only be operated cordless. When using it in the shower, we recommend applying shaving foam or gel.
  • This appliance is provided with a special cord set, which has an integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or tamper with any part of it, otherwise there is risk of an electric shock. Only use the special cord set provided with your appliance. If the appliance is marked 492, you can use it with any Braun power supply coded 492-XXXX. Do not shave with a damaged foil or cord. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children should not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance should not be made by children unless they are older than 8 years and supervised.

Safety information

View more safety information

This appliance is suitable for cleaning under running tap water and for use in a bathtub or shower. For safety reasons it can only be operated cordless. When using it in the shower, we recommend applying shaving foam or gel. This appliance is provided with a special cord set, which has an integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or tamper with any part of it, otherwise there is risk of an electric shock. Only use the special cord set provided with your appliance. If the appliance is marked 492, you can use it with any Braun power supply coded 492-XXXX. Do not shave with a damaged foil or cord. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children should not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance should not be made by children unless they are older than 8 years and supervised.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great!

4 stars

Review from supersavvyme.co.uk

A good all-round performer especially when used wet. I find using it with a low foaming face wash really helps to get the best shave. Its a shame that the foil seems to go blunt so quickly.

Does not shave well at all

1 stars

Review from braun.com

Tried using this shaver for the first time and was there half an hour later still trying to shave it off but gave up in the end as just didnt work

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from supersavvyme.co.uk

My Husband swears by Brawn Series 3 Shavers. He has been using them for 50 years as they give a really close shave and are kind to his skin. The Foil and Cutters are changed as recommended as they keep the Shaver in tip-top condition.

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from supersavvyme.co.uk

very good product that I am happy to get as a gift

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from supersavvyme.co.uk

Great product & great price too, battery lasts for well over a week and can be used in the shower . Nice clean shave without having to continually go over the same area for missed hair

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from supersavvyme.co.uk

The Braun Series 3 wet and Dry Electric Shaver is a handy tool for a quick and close shave. I would highly recommend and man to purchase this product since its a small but yet very effective shaver and since it is a wet and dry i have no worries using it in the bathroom. It is small enough to fit into the smallest of cabinet's and powerful enough for a quick and slick shave.

reccomend to a friend

4 stars

Review from supersavvyme.co.uk

this gives a close shave that usually can only b achieved by wet shaving would reccomend this to everyone

Great Product

4 stars

Review from supersavvyme.co.uk

I love the Braun shaving products because they are durable and effective. It simply do the work.

Close shave

5 stars

Review from supersavvyme.co.uk

Very good shaver easy to use. Nice close and clean shave Quality

Braun series 3

4 stars

Review from supersavvyme.co.uk

Such quality, amazing clean,smooth shave,leaves skin so supple,its an astonishing piece IG shaving masterclass, a much loved tool for all grooming fellas.every man must try this genuine class shaver

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here