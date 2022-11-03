Babyliss 7755Bgu Clipper Gift Set

View more safety information

IMPORTANT SAFETY - Do not immerse the appliance in water or other liquids. - Always inspect the appliance before use for noticeable signs of damage. Do not use if damaged or if the appliance has been dropped. In the event of damage contact the Conair Customer Care Line (refer to UK After Sales Service section for further information). - Only use the attachments supplied with this appliance. - Do not leave the appliance unattended when switched on. - Do not place the appliance on any surface whilst in operation. - Special care is required when using the appliance close to the ears, eyes and face. - This appliance should not be used by adults whose reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, or whose lack of experience and knowledge, might cause a hazard, unless they have been correctly instructed to understand the safe use and hazards involved and are adequately supervised. - Careful adult supervision is required when this appliance is used on or near children. Do not use on very young children. - This appliance should not be used, cleaned or maintained by children. Keep out of reach of children. - Always ensure that this appliance is kept out of the reach of children at all times, particularly during use and whilst cooling. - Allow the appliance to cool before storing away. - This product uses batteries (2 x AAA batteries) that are not to be removed from the appliance for charging. - The supply terminals are not to be short circuited. - For indoor, household, domestic use only. - This product complies fully with all appropriate EU and UK Legislation and the standards relevant to this type and class of appliance. We are an ISO9001:2015 credited company that continually evaluates our Quality Management System performance. If you have any queries regarding product safety and compliance, please contact the Conair Customer Care Line (refer to «UK After Sales Service» section). - The battery should be removed for safe disposal at the end of its life.