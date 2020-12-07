By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Babyliss 2136U Airstyler 1000

image 1 of Babyliss 2136U Airstyler 1000
£ 40.00
£40.00/each

  • 4 interchangeable attachments including a Smooth blow-dry paddle brush, 50mm volumising thermal brush, Conical curling attachment and Drying nozzle
  • The BaByliss Air Style 1000W has a range of attachments for drying, smoothing, shaping and curling. The 50mm volumising thermal brush adds beautiful fullness and shape. The conical curling attachment easily creates soft curls and waves. The full size blow-dry paddle brush controls and smooths the hair for a sleek, shiny finish and the drying nozzle is perfect for removing moisture pre-styling. Ionic technology releases conditioning ions to control frizz and boost shine as you style.
  • H7.9cm x W14.9cm x D7.9cm
  • With 50mm brush head attachment
  • Powerful 1000W for fast drying and styling
  • Ionic frizz-control to add shine as you dry and style

  • ALWAYS keep out of reach of children (during and after use and whilst cooling).
  • This appliance should not be used, cleaned or maintained by children.
  • Always take extra care if used on children or near children.
  • Do not use on very young children.
  • UK Only: This appliance must not be used in the bathroom.
  • WARNING! Do not use this appliance near water contained in basins, bathtubs or other vessels.
  • Do not immerse the appliance into water or other liquids.
  • Never look directly into the barrel of the hairdryer when it is switched on.
  • Always inspect the appliance before use for noticeable signs of damage. Do not use if damaged, or if the appliance has been dropped. In the event of damage, discontinue use immediately.
  • Do not use the appliance if the lead is damaged. In the event of damage, discontinue use immediately.
  • If the lead is damaged it must be replaced by the manufacturer.
  • Do not leave the appliance unattended when switched on or plugged in.
  • This appliance is equipped with a safety thermostat. In the event of overheating the appliance will either stop automatically or run hot and cold intermittently. Should this happen, switch the dryer to the ‘0' position, unplug and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Before use, ensure the rear filter is clear of hair and other debris. Plug in and switch on.
  • Take care that the air vents do not become blocked when in use. Ensure the rear filter is clear of hair and other debris before use.
  • During use, do not place the appliance on any heat sensitive surface.
  • Take care to avoid the hot surface of the appliance coming into direct contact with the skin, in particular the ears, eyes, face and neck.
  • This appliance should not be used by adults whose reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, or whose lack of experience and knowledge, might cause a hazard, unless they have been correctly instructed to understand the safe use and hazards involved and are adequately supervised.
  • Allow the appliance to cool before storing away.
  • After use do not coil the lead around the appliance as this may cause damage to the lead. Instead coil the lead loosely by the side of the appliance.

Ummmm

3 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Well purchased this item to try it out for myself, there were very mixed reviews about the product. Volume brush great does exactly what it’s suppose to, with speed and ease. Curl wand takes some getting use too but again you can achieve what you desire if you have the time, patients and a head that doesn’t burn easy... Brush, I think this lets the product down, both the other 2 attachments have copper which I think helps the hair ‘set’ if this could be added it would make the product much better to use.

Good styler.

4 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Was bought this for my birthday and used twice. The different heads are really easy to use and detach etc. They’re not as powerful as I thought they would be. My hair is quite thick and both the curling and the round brush head attachments don’t really achieve the desired effect on my hair however it is a good device to have and is good for drying etc.

Love the air styler

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

I bought this as my old one stopped working and I had it for 6 years or more. I read the reviews and chose this air styler. I love all the attachments but the curler. I feel its my hair that wont curl as I curled my hair with my ghds straighteners and the curls didn't hold. Maybe I'm doing something wrong. But overall I'm very happy with it. I may purchase one of the babyliss curling wands if I till struggle. Thanks Babyliss

Great value

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Very fast delivery. Great product. Lighter than I thought, which helped with ease of use. Dried hair well, but my hair is fine. Still having fun trying to style my hair. Feel its well worth trying, so give it a go.

Fantastic results

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

I love this. I’ve recently grown my hair a bit longer than normal and it’s great. All the attachments are great and I love the Way it’s easy to change them. I have thin hair so wanted something to help Give it a bit of a lift. Very happy

Thrilled

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

I am so pleased with this product. Just what I was hoping for with lots of clever attachments.

Miss

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Purchased over a month ago and its been the best hair tool I've ever used! Extremely happy with this product!

Easy to use.

4 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Got this for my birthday am loving it, so easy to use different attachments for different styles. Only thing I would say is the tong function could.do with a clip to hold your hair

Best thing I’ve ever purchased

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

I am an avid lover of a bouncy blow dry. Due to the unfortunate closure of all hair salons because of COVID-19, this product gives me a sleek bouncy blow dry in minutes! I don’t even need to go to the salon anymore... AMAZING! Recommending to everyone :)

Very happy!

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

I bought this a couple of weeks ago to help with styling my hair. Very happy with it! Would highly recommend!

