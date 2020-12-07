Babyliss 2136U Airstyler 1000

Ummmm
Review from babyliss.co.uk
Well purchased this item to try it out for myself, there were very mixed reviews about the product. Volume brush great does exactly what it’s suppose to, with speed and ease. Curl wand takes some getting use too but again you can achieve what you desire if you have the time, patients and a head that doesn’t burn easy... Brush, I think this lets the product down, both the other 2 attachments have copper which I think helps the hair ‘set’ if this could be added it would make the product much better to use.
Good styler.
Review from babyliss.co.uk
Was bought this for my birthday and used twice. The different heads are really easy to use and detach etc. They’re not as powerful as I thought they would be. My hair is quite thick and both the curling and the round brush head attachments don’t really achieve the desired effect on my hair however it is a good device to have and is good for drying etc.
Love the air styler
Review from babyliss.co.uk
I bought this as my old one stopped working and I had it for 6 years or more. I read the reviews and chose this air styler. I love all the attachments but the curler. I feel its my hair that wont curl as I curled my hair with my ghds straighteners and the curls didn't hold. Maybe I'm doing something wrong. But overall I'm very happy with it. I may purchase one of the babyliss curling wands if I till struggle. Thanks Babyliss
Great value
Review from babyliss.co.uk
Very fast delivery. Great product. Lighter than I thought, which helped with ease of use. Dried hair well, but my hair is fine. Still having fun trying to style my hair. Feel its well worth trying, so give it a go.
Fantastic results
Review from babyliss.co.uk
I love this. I’ve recently grown my hair a bit longer than normal and it’s great. All the attachments are great and I love the Way it’s easy to change them. I have thin hair so wanted something to help Give it a bit of a lift. Very happy
Thrilled
Review from babyliss.co.uk
I am so pleased with this product. Just what I was hoping for with lots of clever attachments.
Miss
Review from babyliss.co.uk
Purchased over a month ago and its been the best hair tool I've ever used! Extremely happy with this product!
Easy to use.
Review from babyliss.co.uk
Got this for my birthday am loving it, so easy to use different attachments for different styles. Only thing I would say is the tong function could.do with a clip to hold your hair
Best thing I’ve ever purchased
Review from babyliss.co.uk
I am an avid lover of a bouncy blow dry. Due to the unfortunate closure of all hair salons because of COVID-19, this product gives me a sleek bouncy blow dry in minutes! I don’t even need to go to the salon anymore... AMAZING! Recommending to everyone :)
Very happy!
Review from babyliss.co.uk
I bought this a couple of weeks ago to help with styling my hair. Very happy with it! Would highly recommend!