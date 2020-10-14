Babyliss 2597U Super Smooth Wide 235Straightener

Amazing straighteners!!
Review from babyliss.co.uk
Having only used GHDs since forever, I decided to try these straighteners after my GHDs broke and to be honest, I’ll never return to GHDs again! Having very thick, course, long and frizzy hair .. well these straighteners are a god send! They keep my hair straight even in the wind and rain and heat up so fast. They also come with a heat mat which is fab. They also cool down quick quickly when you turn them off which is amazing if you have little ones in the household like I do. Can not recommend them enough! Best Buy so far!!
Love them
Review from babyliss.co.uk
These are honestly worth the money, best straighteners I have had in a while
Nice design, lightweight, heats up really quickly, good value for money
Review from babyliss.co.uk
I am a fan of babyliss hair straighteners due to their good quality and value for money, I bought the wide plate straightener last month to replace my old babyliss set which I've had for 4 years. I have very thick long hair and this model works well for me, well done babyliss
Good purchase
Review from babyliss.co.uk
Very light and easy to use. My hair is frizzy and long with this straightener doesn’t take long to have my hair done.
Trusted brand
Review from babyliss.co.uk
I had my first straightener almost 9 years back from babyliss and had used until now. I never had any prb with it. Just bought this new one bcz now it was good enough. So bought this new one so far it’s good it’s just a week I got this let see how it goes
Glides smoothly
Review from babyliss.co.uk
Always had GHD’s but boy am I glad I switched, babyliss glides without snagging the hair and are so lightweight , straightens my long thick hair perfectly ! Love love love them !