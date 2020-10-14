By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Babyliss 2597U Super Smooth Wide 235Straightener

  • The BaByliss Smooth Po Wide hair straightener with professional Advanced Ceramics™ heating system gives ultra-fast heat up and consistent even heat on every section for lasting smoothness. The wide 32mm tourmaline-ceramic coated plates and ionic technology makes them perfect for thicker longer hair, creating a smooth, shiny finish. With 6 digital settings from 140°C to 235°C for use on all hair types whilst giving optimum styling care.
  • H2.9cm x W33.9cm x D3.7cm
  • Straightener Closed dimensions
  • Wide tourmaline-ceramic plates for perfect smoothing of thicker and longer hair
  • Advanced ceramics technology for fast heat up and consistent even heat
  • 6 digital heat settings up to 140°C - 235°C

  • - Do not use the appliance in the bathroom.
  • - WARNING! Do not use this appliance near water contained in basins, bathtubs or other vessels.
  • - Do not immerse the appliance in water or other liquids.
  • - Always inspect the appliance before use for noticeable signs of damage. Do not use if damaged, or if the appliance has been dropped. In the event of damage, discontinue use immediately. Contact the Conair Customer Care Line (refer to ‘UK After Sales Service' section for further information).
  • - Do not use the appliance if the lead is damaged. In the event of lead damage, discontinue use immediately. If the lead is damaged it must be replaced by the manufacturer. Return the appliance to the Customer Care Centre (refer to ‘UK After Sales Service' section for further information). No repair must be attempted by the consumer.
  • - Do not leave the appliance unattended when switched on or plugged in.
  • - During use, do not place the appliance on any heat sensitive surface, even when using the heat mat provided.
  • - Take care to avoid the hot surface of the appliance coming into direct contact with the skin, in particular the eyes, ears, face and neck.
  • - In the event the appliance is left switched on, it will automatically shut off after 60 minutes. If you wish to continue using the appliance after this time, simply press and hold the button marked ‘ ' for 1-2 seconds to turn the power on.
  • - This appliance should not be used by adults whose reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, or whose lack of experience and knowledge, might cause a hazard, unless they have been correctly instructed to understand the safe use and hazards involved and are adequately supervised.
  • - Allow the appliance to cool before storing away.
  • - After use, do not coil the lead around the appliance as this may cause damage. Instead, coil loosely by the side of the appliance.
  • - This product complies fully with all appropriate EU and UK Legislation and the Standards relevant to this type and class of appliance. We are an ISO9001:2015 certified company that continually evaluates our Quality Management System performance. If you have any queries regarding product safety and compliance, please contact the Conair Customer Care Line. (See ‘UK After Sales Service' section for further information.)

Amazing straighteners!!

Having only used GHDs since forever, I decided to try these straighteners after my GHDs broke and to be honest, I’ll never return to GHDs again! Having very thick, course, long and frizzy hair .. well these straighteners are a god send! They keep my hair straight even in the wind and rain and heat up so fast. They also come with a heat mat which is fab. They also cool down quick quickly when you turn them off which is amazing if you have little ones in the household like I do. Can not recommend them enough! Best Buy so far!!

Love them

These are honestly worth the money, best straighteners I have had in a while

Nice design, lightweight, heats up really quickly, good value for money

I am a fan of babyliss hair straighteners due to their good quality and value for money, I bought the wide plate straightener last month to replace my old babyliss set which I've had for 4 years. I have very thick long hair and this model works well for me, well done babyliss

Good purchase

Very light and easy to use. My hair is frizzy and long with this straightener doesn’t take long to have my hair done.

Trusted brand

I had my first straightener almost 9 years back from babyliss and had used until now. I never had any prb with it. Just bought this new one bcz now it was good enough. So bought this new one so far it’s good it’s just a week I got this let see how it goes

Glides smoothly

Always had GHD’s but boy am I glad I switched, babyliss glides without snagging the hair and are so lightweight , straightens my long thick hair perfectly ! Love love love them !

