Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate 14 Bar Pack 289.8G
New
- Energy437kJ 104kcal5%
- Fat5.1g7%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars10.6g12%
- Salt0.05g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2102kJ
Product Description
- Fourteen bars of two crispy wafer fingers covered with milk chocolate (66%).
- Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth KITKAT milk chocolate. KITKAT 4 Finger was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT 2 Finger chocolate biscuit bar uses sustainably sourced cocoa from The Nestle Cocoa Plan to ensure a better deal for the Ivorian cocoa farmers who supply us and better chocolate for you! KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and a great treat at work or home. Why not make your next coffee break even better with a KITKAT 2 Finger? Annually we sell enough 2 Finger KITKAT to go around the world more than one and a half times! KITKAT 2 Finger has a range of 6 delicious chocolate flavours; Milk, Dark, Dark Mint, Orange, Cookies & Cream and Lemon Drizzle. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break.You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and our newest addition; KITKAT Senses. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Why not mix up your break and try KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge chocolate bar?
- Fairtrade Cocoa Program - The Fairtrade Cocoa Program enables small-scale farmers to benefit by selling more of their cocoa as Fairtrade. Visit www.info.fairtrade.net/program
- Don't Recycle
- TerraCycle® - Not recycled by most councils. Find out how you can still recycle at www.terracycle.co.uk
- Nutritional Compass®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- A delicious chocolate bar of 2 fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth milk chocolate
- Multipack of 14 Kit Kat 2 Finger chocolate biscuits
- With 104 Calories they're a great treat to enjoy during your break!
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 289.8G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Skimmed and Whole), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/Illipe/Mango Kernel/Kokum Gurgi/Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Salt, Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 14 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- Y091 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
14 x 20.7g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2102kJ
|437kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|502kcal
|104kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|24.4g
|5.1g
|70g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|13.7g
|2.8g
|20g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|62.7g
|13.0g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|51.0g
|10.6g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.4g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 14 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
