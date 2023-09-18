Blue Riband 8 Dark Chocolate Wafer Bars 140G

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each biscuit contains
Energy
382kJ
92kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2183kJ

Eight crisp wafer biscuits covered in dark chocolate (45%)Cocoa Plan® - Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.orgRainforest Alliance Certified cocoa.
At 92 Calories per bar, BLUE RIBAND is perfect for a treat any time of day, containing no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, and is made with 100% certified sustainable cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. Our chocolate biscuit bars are also free from hydrogenated fat and eggs, and are suitable for vegetarians.The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a BLUE RIBAND, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. BLUE RIBAND was first launched in 1936 by Gray Dunn, which was then acquired by Rowntrees and subsequently by Nestle in 1988, and continues to be a real family favourite, consisting of four layers of crisp wafer and creamy praline covered in smooth chocolate.
Have you tried a Blue Riband during your coffee break with Nescafe?
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Nestlé® Good Food, Good Life® By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Nestle Products Nestle UK Limited Gatwick
8 crisp wafer biscuits covered in smooth dark chocolate92 Calories per barFree from artificial flavours, colours and preservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Net Contents

8 x 17.5g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know Your Servings1 Biscuit = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

