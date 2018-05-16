Aero Delightful Peppermint Chocolate Sharing Bar 90G

- Energy321kJ 77kcal4%
- Fat4.3g6%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars8.8g10%
- Salt0.03g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2231kJ
Product Description
- Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles.
- AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
- Aero® is the bubbly chocolate bar made purely from milk chocolate - and it's perfect for sharing. What makes Aero® so deliciously special? With every bite, the chocolate bubbles inside the smooth chocolate shell will melt effortlessly in your mouth!
- This sharing bar is made of nothing but our famous bubbly chocolate. Enjoy every bubbly piece together when you spend time with the family, or indulge with friends when you're catching up. Break a piece off and feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the pleasure of smooth milk chocolate.
- This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as orange joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
- When it's time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
- Have you tried Aero® Peppermint Bubbles? They're deliciously minty little balls of smooth milk chocolate, with a bubbly, peppermint-flavoured centre. These little delights are perfect to share with friends and family.
- Don't Recycle
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Share moments of bubbly pleasure with friends and family
- A large bar of our bubbly milk chocolate in a smooth chocolate shell
- Our iconic, effortless, melt-in-the-mouth aerated chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal, Sunflower), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya.
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal
Preparation and Usage
- Know your Servings
- 4 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
- www.aerochocolate.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2231kJ
|321kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|534kcal
|77kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|29.8g
|4.3g
|70g
|6%
|of which: saturates
|17.7g
|2.6g
|20g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|8.8g
|260g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|60.4g
|8.8g
|90g
|10%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.03g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
