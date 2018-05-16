Dairy Box Milk Chocolate Classic Collection 180G

Product Description
- Assorted milk chocolates.
- Dairy Box is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Dairy Box offers a delicious selection of milk chocolates. Select from 20 delicious milk chocolates in a variety of truffles and pralines: Vanilla Cup, Hazel Smooth, Cookies & Crème Sundae, Crispy Chocolate Ripple, Caramel Truffle, Caramel Heart, Raspberry Kiss, Chocolate Velvet, Orange Surprise and Rose Bliss. Vanilla Cup- Soft vanilla with a fine crunch and a dark chocolate drop Hazel Smooth- Simply delicious hazelnut flavour praline Cookies & Crème Sundae- A delightful cookie crumb centre, wrapped in milk chocolate Crispy Chocolate Ripple- Chunky milk chocolate with a crunchy bite Caramel Truffle- Caramel flavour truffle meets light crisp pieces in milk and white chocolate Caramel Heart- Delicious caramel flavour centre encase in smooth milk chocolate Raspberry Kiss- Refreshing raspberry flavour crème in a milk chocolate shell Chocolate Velvet- Luxurious velvety truffle with a pure white chocolate top Orange Surprise- Delicate orange flavoured truffle blended with crispy pieces Rose Bliss- Smooth rose flavour truffle encase in milk chocolate Perfect to enjoy with friends and family or perfect as a gift!
- Have you tried Dairy Box 360g? A larger box, perfect as a gift.
- recyclenow.com
- Carton - Recycle
- Insert - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Contains 20 delicious milk chocolates in a variety of truffles and pralines
- Dairy Box contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Coconut), Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Hazelnuts, Malted Barley Flour, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Flavourings, Butter (from Milk), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Whey Protein (from Milk), Stabiliser (Invertase), Colour (Carminic Acid), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 18% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain other Tree Nuts and Egg.
Storage
Store Cool and Dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Chocolates = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 10 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 chocolates
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2252kJ
|419kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|539kcal
|100kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|31.3g
|5.8g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|16.6g
|3.1g
|20g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|56.0g
|10.4g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|54.6g
|10.2g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.9g
|1.3g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.03g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ /2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
