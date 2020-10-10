Dairy Box Milk Chocolate Classic Collection 360G

Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
Nestle® Cocoa Plan™
Supporting farmers for better chocolate.
Working with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
Dairy Box offers a delicious selection of milk chocolates. Select from 40 delicious milk chocolates in a variety of truffles and pralines: Vanilla Cup, Hazel Smooth, Cookies & Crème Sundae, Crispy Chocolate Ripple, Caramel Truffle, Caramel Heart, Raspberry Kiss, Chocolate Velvet, Orange Surprise and Rose Bliss.
Vanilla Cup- Soft vanilla with a fine crunch and a dark chocolate drop
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and choke on small sweets.
