Tesco Ready To Eat Bacon Strips 60G

£ 2.50
£4.17/100g
1/2 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 510kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked, beechwood smoked bacon strips.
  • Beechwood Smoked Streaky bacon smoked for flavour
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (30g)Per 100g
Energy510kJ1699kJ122kcal408kcal
Fat8.0g26.8g
Saturates3.1g10.2g
Carbohydrate<0.1g0.2g
Sugars<0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.3g1.1g
Protein12.3g40.9g
Salt1.8g5.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

