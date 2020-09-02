By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Northern Dough Co. Pizza Dough Wholemeal 2 X 220G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Northern Dough Co. Pizza Dough Wholemeal 2 X 220G
£ 2.50
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • Wholemeal Pizza dough
  • A Pizza Inspiration
  • Parma Ham Dough Sticks
  • For lots more recipe ideas, head to our website or find us on:
  • Facebook /northerndoughco
  • Twitter @northerndoughco
  • To read more about their story, go to: www.northerndoughco.com
  • Our Wholemeal dough is great for those days when you want a slightly more wholesome alternative to your favourite food, without compromising on taste. In fact, the wholemeal flour we use gives the dough a wonderful nutty taste which makes it great for flat breads used as your warm-up dish or to accompany the main event.
  • Originally created and supplied to some of the top Pizzerias in the North West, our dough is made with only authentic ingredients and absolutely no nasty artificial preservatives or stabilisers. And whilst we're not telling you eat pizza every day of the week, when you do have it, make it the good stuff.
  • We're all about keeping it 100. That's 100% authentic, 100% natural and 100% delicious.
  • Our Story...
  • Amy & Chris created The Northern Dough Co when pizza parties at their Lancashire home became a great way of getting everyone together in the kitchen.
  • Their freshly frozen, 100% natural recipes mean you can share the fun of making freshly baked pizzas at home with your friends and family too.
  • Ready to roll in 7 minutes
  • Makes 2x 12 inch pizzas
  • Add tomato passata & mozzarella
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Homemade pizza at its best
  • Simply roll and create!
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 440G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Olive Oil, Wheat Fibre

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, Not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to production methods

Storage

Keep frozen, defrost before use.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • Defrost before use in 1 of 2 easy ways
  • 1 Fridge
  • Defrost in the fridge for 12 hours
  • Microwave
  • Leave both dough balls in the wrapper, and place on the edge of the turntable.
  • Cook on full power for 60 seconds, turn dough balls over, cook again on full power for 60 seconds.
  • Leave on kitchen side for 5 minutes before rolling
  • (For 1 dough ball reduce each cooking time to 30 seconds.)
  • 2 Preheat oven to 240C/475F/Gas mark 9
  • 3 Flour your surface, rolling pin and baking tray
  • 4 Roll your dough to 10-12 inches, pop onto a floured baking tray
  • 5 Top with delicious things and bake for 8-14 mins until golden brown

Name and address

  • The Northern Dough Co. Ltd,
  • Holly House,
  • Bankhead Lane,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 6YR.

Return to

  • The Northern Dough Co. Ltd,
  • Holly House,
  • Bankhead Lane,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 6YR.
  • hello@northerndoughco.com
  • www.northerndoughco.com

Net Contents

2 x 220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy 820kJ/193kcal
Total Fat1.5g
Of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrates33.6g
Of which sugars2.3g
Protein11.2g
Salt1.48g
Fibre6.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Grated Mozzarella 250G

£ 1.70
£6.80/kg

Offer

Northern Dough Co. Pizza Dough Original 2 X 220G

£ 2.50
£0.57/100g

Tesco Pizza Pepperoni 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Creamfields Mozzarella 210G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£3.60/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here