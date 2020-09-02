Northern Dough Co. Pizza Dough Wholemeal 2 X 220G

Product Description
- Wholemeal Pizza dough
- A Pizza Inspiration
- Parma Ham Dough Sticks
- Our Wholemeal dough is great for those days when you want a slightly more wholesome alternative to your favourite food, without compromising on taste. In fact, the wholemeal flour we use gives the dough a wonderful nutty taste which makes it great for flat breads used as your warm-up dish or to accompany the main event.
- Originally created and supplied to some of the top Pizzerias in the North West, our dough is made with only authentic ingredients and absolutely no nasty artificial preservatives or stabilisers. And whilst we're not telling you eat pizza every day of the week, when you do have it, make it the good stuff.
- We're all about keeping it 100. That's 100% authentic, 100% natural and 100% delicious.
- Our Story...
- Amy & Chris created The Northern Dough Co when pizza parties at their Lancashire home became a great way of getting everyone together in the kitchen.
- Their freshly frozen, 100% natural recipes mean you can share the fun of making freshly baked pizzas at home with your friends and family too.
- Ready to roll in 7 minutes
- Makes 2x 12 inch pizzas
- Add tomato passata & mozzarella
- 100% natural ingredients
- Homemade pizza at its best
- Simply roll and create!
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 440G
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Olive Oil, Wheat Fibre
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, Not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to production methods
Storage
Keep frozen, defrost before use.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions
- Defrost before use in 1 of 2 easy ways
- 1 Fridge
- Defrost in the fridge for 12 hours
- Microwave
- Leave both dough balls in the wrapper, and place on the edge of the turntable.
- Cook on full power for 60 seconds, turn dough balls over, cook again on full power for 60 seconds.
- Leave on kitchen side for 5 minutes before rolling
- (For 1 dough ball reduce each cooking time to 30 seconds.)
- 2 Preheat oven to 240C/475F/Gas mark 9
- 3 Flour your surface, rolling pin and baking tray
- 4 Roll your dough to 10-12 inches, pop onto a floured baking tray
- 5 Top with delicious things and bake for 8-14 mins until golden brown
Name and address
- The Northern Dough Co. Ltd,
- Holly House,
- Bankhead Lane,
- Preston,
- PR5 6YR.
Return to
- hello@northerndoughco.com
- www.northerndoughco.com
Net Contents
2 x 220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|Energy
|820kJ/193kcal
|Total Fat
|1.5g
|Of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|33.6g
|Of which sugars
|2.3g
|Protein
|11.2g
|Salt
|1.48g
|Fibre
|6.0g
