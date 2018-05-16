By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kp Crunchy Peanut Butter 340G

Kp Crunchy Peanut Butter 340G
£ 3.00
£0.88/100g

Each 15 serving
  • Energy384kJ 93kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2561kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy Peanut Butter
  • Crunchy peanut butter ready to spread as soon as you open the jar!
  • No mixing or stirring needed!
  • Using our passion for peanuts since 1953, we have created a deliciously crunchy peanut butter.
  • It's packed full of flavour & crunch, as well as nutty goodness and totally palm oil free!
  • 35% less salt**
  • **35% less salt on average compared with other similar peanut butters on the market
  • KP since 1953
  • Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Mobius Loop
  • No palm oil
  • Natural source of protein
  • High in fibre
  • Ready to spread as soon as you open the jar
  • No mixing or stirring needed
  • No added sugar
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340G
  • Natural source of protein
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (95%), Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Fully Refined Soya Oil), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before end: see jar.

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Number of uses

22 - 23 servings per jar

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g Serving
Energy 2561kJ384kJ
-618kcal93kcal
Fat 51g7.7g
of which Saturates 8.0g1.2g
Carbohydrate 11g1.7g
of which Sugars 5.4g0.8g
Fibre 8.4g1.3g
Protein 25g3.8g
Salt 0.33g0.05g
22 - 23 servings per jar--

Using Product Information

