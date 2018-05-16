Kp Crunchy Peanut Butter 340G
Product Description
- Crunchy Peanut Butter
- Crunchy peanut butter ready to spread as soon as you open the jar!
- No mixing or stirring needed!
- Using our passion for peanuts since 1953, we have created a deliciously crunchy peanut butter.
- It's packed full of flavour & crunch, as well as nutty goodness and totally palm oil free!
- 35% less salt**
- **35% less salt on average compared with other similar peanut butters on the market
- KP since 1953
- Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
- ® Registered Trade Mark
- Mobius Loop
- No palm oil
- Natural source of protein
- High in fibre
- Ready to spread as soon as you open the jar
- No mixing or stirring needed
- No added sugar
- Contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 340G
- Natural source of protein
- High in fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts (95%), Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Fully Refined Soya Oil), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Also may contain other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before end: see jar.
Produce of
Made in the Netherlands
Number of uses
22 - 23 servings per jar
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g Serving
|Energy
|2561kJ
|384kJ
|-
|618kcal
|93kcal
|Fat
|51g
|7.7g
|of which Saturates
|8.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|1.7g
|of which Sugars
|5.4g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|25g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.05g
|22 - 23 servings per jar
|-
|-
