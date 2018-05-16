Jacobs Savours Sour Cream & Chive Thins 150G

- Energy89 kJ 21 kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Sour Cream And Chive Flavour Crackers
- Jacob's savours, baked wheat crackers flavoured with delicious ingredients for a tasty snack.
- Sour Cream and Chive Flavour Crackers for Snacking
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Dried Chives (1%), Salt, Dried Onion, Flavour Enhancer (Potassium Chloride), Dried Soured Cream (1%) (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Dried Whey (Milk), Modified Starch
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Soya.
Storage
For best before see top of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of crackers per pack: 34
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cracker (4.4g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2023
|89
|(kcal)
|483
|21
|Fat
|21.2g
|0.9g
|of which Saturates
|15.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|63.2g
|2.8g
|of which Sugars
|4.0g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|8.6g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.1g
|Typical number of crackers per pack: 34
