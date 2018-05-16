Goodfella's Deep Pan Baked Pepperoni Pizza 411G

- Energy2198kJ 524kcal26%
- Fat22g31%
- Saturates9.2g46%
- Sugars3.8g4%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1089kJ
Product Description
- A Deep Pan Pizza Base Topped With Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni And Red & Green Peppers.
- For A Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making A Difference With Responsibly Sourced And Prepared Food Every Day
- goodfellaspizzas.com/our-sustainable-path
- Letter Shown At End Of Best Before End Indicates Site Of Manufacture.
- Goodfellas Is A Trademark Of Birds Eye Ireland Limited.
- Cook in 22 minutes*
- Pack size: 411G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (15%), Pepperoni (8%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary; Paprika, Paprika Extract, Coriander, Garlic, Pepper Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Oregano, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Vegetable Mix (6%) (Red Peppers, Green Peppers), Tomato Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Palm Oil, Salt, Parsley), Rice Flour, Paprika, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Oregano, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Basil, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store Frozen At -18°C Or Cooler.Do Not Refreeze After Defrosting. See Top Of Pack For Best Before End Date.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps
1. Heat Oven
Conventional Oven 200°C/Gas 6
Fan Oven 180°C
2. Remove All Packaging (Recycle Carton) Spread Out All Toppings... Yum!
3. Cook Directly On Top Oven Shelf (No Baking Tray)
Cook In 22 Minutes*
*22-24 Mins
Bake Until Golden Brown
For Best Results, Cook From Frozen
Remember, All Appliances Vary, These Instructions Are Guides Only!
Allow Pizza To Cool Slightly Before Eating...Toppings Can Be Extremely Hot!
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Birds Eye Ltd.,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland Ltd.,
- Monread Road,
Return to
- We Really Want To Know If You Enjoyed Your Pizza.
- Please Write, Email Or Call Us:
- Birds Eye Ltd.,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland Ltd.,
- Monread Road,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
- W91 HE67,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
411g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 1/2 Pizza (206g)** Oven Baked Provides:
|%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
|Energy
|1089kJ
|2198kJ
|26%
|-
|260kcal
|524kcal
|26%
|Fat
|11g
|22g
|31%
|of which saturates
|4.5g
|9.2g
|46%
|Carbohydrate
|31g
|63g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|3.8g
|4%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|3.0g
|Protein
|8.4g
|17g
|Salt
|0.90g
|1.8g
|30%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
