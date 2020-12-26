By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers Orange Chocolate Bunny 29G

image 1 of Maltesers Orange Chocolate Bunny 29G
£ 0.50
£1.73/100g

Offer

1x = 29g
  • Energy654kJ 156kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2256kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with an orange flavoured malt filling (31%) and honeycombed pieces (5.5%).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 29G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Citric Acid, Wheat Flour, Natural Orange Flavouring, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1. Portion size: 29g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4
  • 1890 812 315
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

29g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g/ (%*)
Energy 2256kJ654kJ(8%)
-540kcal156kcal(8%)
Fat 30g8.9g(13%)
of which saturates 17g5.0g(25%)
Carbohydrate 57g16g(6%)
of which sugars 52g15g(17%)
Protein 7.3g2.1g(4%)
Salt 0.36g0.10g(2%)
Portions per pack: 1. Portion size: 29g---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

