Maltesers Orange Chocolate Bunny 29G
- Energy654kJ 156kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2256kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with an orange flavoured malt filling (31%) and honeycombed pieces (5.5%).
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 29G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Citric Acid, Wheat Flour, Natural Orange Flavouring, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 1. Portion size: 29g
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
Net Contents
29g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 29g
|/ (%*)
|Energy
|2256kJ
|654kJ
|(8%)
|540kcal
|156kcal
|(8%)
|Fat
|30g
|8.9g
|(13%)
|of which saturates
|17g
|5.0g
|(25%)
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|16g
|(6%)
|of which sugars
|52g
|15g
|(17%)
|Protein
|7.3g
|2.1g
|(4%)
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.10g
|(2%)
|Portions per pack: 1. Portion size: 29g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
