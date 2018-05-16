Salt X Pomona Island Shoop New England Ipa 440Ml

Product Description
- Beer
- A New England IPA packed and stacked with tropical hop aromas. We dipped into our bag of tricks to bring you a juicy NEIPA, smooth-bodied and low in bitterness. Not shy with the dry-hop of Vic Secret, Enigma and Motueka, expect aromas of passion fruit, lime, pineapple and melon.
- Shoop ba-doop ba-doop
- 2.8 UK Units per can
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed 14 units per week.
- Metal recycle forever
- Hazy 5.5%, Juicy
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Oats, Wheat, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains Gluten
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
6.4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Chilled
Storage
Store ChilledBest Before: See Base of Can
Produce of
Brewed and canned in the UK
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Salt Beer Factory,
- 199 Bingley Road,
- Saltaire,
- BD18 4DH,
- UK.
Return to
- www.saltbeerfactory.co.uk
Net Contents
440ml ℮
Safety information
MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT
