Salt X Pomona Island Shoop New England Ipa 440Ml

Salt X Pomona Island Shoop New England Ipa 440Ml
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • A New England IPA packed and stacked with tropical hop aromas. We dipped into our bag of tricks to bring you a juicy NEIPA, smooth-bodied and low in bitterness. Not shy with the dry-hop of Vic Secret, Enigma and Motueka, expect aromas of passion fruit, lime, pineapple and melon.
  • Shoop ba-doop ba-doop
  • 2.8 UK Units per can
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed 14 units per week.
  • drinkwater.co.uk
  • Metal recycle forever
  • Hazy 5.5%, Juicy
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Oats, Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

6.4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Chilled

Storage

Store ChilledBest Before: See Base of Can

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Salt Beer Factory,
  • 199 Bingley Road,
  • Saltaire,
  • BD18 4DH,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

