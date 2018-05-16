Tesco 2 Strawberry Jam & Cream Scones

- Energy977kJ 233kcal12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1481kJ / 353kcal
Product Description
- 2 Scones split and filled with stabilised cream and strawberry jam.
- British Cream
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Stabilised Cream (22%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Strawberry Jam (18%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scone (66g)
|Energy
|1481kJ / 353kcal
|977kJ / 233kcal
|Fat
|15.2g
|10.0g
|Saturates
|9.4g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|47.7g
|31.5g
|Sugars
|18.6g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|6.0g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
