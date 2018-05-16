By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spinach & Red Pepper Pie 200G

Tesco Spinach & Red Pepper Pie 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g
Each pie
  • Energy1987kJ 476kcal
    24%
  • Fat26.7g
    38%
  • Saturates13.8g
    69%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 994kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with red pepper, spinach, Cheddar cheese and cream topped with a cheese and parsley crumb.
  • Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you'd make it at home, giving a delicate shortcrust pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is then deep filled. Crumbly pastry filled with red pepper, spinach & mature Cheddar cheese topped with a cheese & parsley crumb
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Pepper (11%), Water, Spinach (10%), Potato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Onion, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Parsley, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlEach pie (200g)
Energy994kJ1987kJ238kcal476kcal
Fat13.3g26.7g
Saturates6.9g13.8g
Carbohydrate22.5g45.0g
Sugars2.4g4.9g
Fibre2.0g4.0g
Protein6.0g12.0g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

