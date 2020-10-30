London Beer Factory Tiramisu Stout 440Ml

Husband is a fan of imperial stouts and this one d
Husband is a fan of imperial stouts and this one doesn't disappoint. Certainly one of the sweeter stouts out there but he and I love the flavours.
Beer drinker with sweet tooth? Then you'll love it
Being a Tiramisu lover, I was sceptical about the taste, however, I was pleasantly surprised, it really does have a very heavy hit of the Italian deserts flavour and is very easy to drink, perhaps a little too easy at 9.2 %. Personally, I think the Tiramisu flavour and the flavour of the stout compliment each other well, it is quite sweet, but then I guess the clues in the title. A tad on the expensive side, but even so, as a treat, I'll be stocking up on a few for the festive period.
Alcopop stout
Massively over sweet stout with no depth of flavour and a cheesy ring pull can - not recommended.
Who Dares Wins
I couldn't quite believe it, but yes this really does taste exactly like tiramisu. It's extremely sweet for a beer, despite also being extremely strong (4 units per can). But utterly delicious.