London Beer Factory Tiramisu Stout 440Ml

4.2(4)Write a review
£ 3.50
£7.96/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • London Beer Fctry Tiramisu Stout 440ml
  • 10¢ refund at collection depots / Points in participating state / Territory of purchase.
  • Zia - A decadent stout modelled after the famed Italian dessert. Luscious mocha coffee aromas rise straight from the glass. Drinking - a velvety, creamy body is supported by rich roasted barley - backed by adjunct sweetness and roasty chocolate malts. A digestivo, dessert, and coffee in one.
  • Malt
  • Golden promise, dark crystal, oats, chocolate & roast barley
  • Additions
  • No tiramasus were hurt in the making of this beer.
  • Yeast
  • Vermont
  • Metal - recycles™ forever
  • Progressive & independent beer
  • SIBA - Assured independent British craft brewer
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten & Lactose.

Alcohol Units

4.0

ABV

9.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Always store cold.Best Before: See Bottom of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always serve cold.

Name and address

  • The London Beer Factory,
  • Unit 4,
  • Hamilton Rd,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.

Return to

  • The London Beer Factory,
  • Unit 4,
  • Hamilton Rd,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.
  • thelondonbeerfactory.com

Net Contents

440ml

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Husband is a fan of imperial stouts and this one d

5 stars

Husband is a fan of imperial stouts and this one doesn't disappoint. Certainly one of the sweeter stouts out there but he and I love the flavours.

Beer drinker with sweet tooth? Then you'll love it

5 stars

Being a Tiramisu lover, I was sceptical about the taste, however, I was pleasantly surprised, it really does have a very heavy hit of the Italian deserts flavour and is very easy to drink, perhaps a little too easy at 9.2 %. Personally, I think the Tiramisu flavour and the flavour of the stout compliment each other well, it is quite sweet, but then I guess the clues in the title. A tad on the expensive side, but even so, as a treat, I'll be stocking up on a few for the festive period.

Alcopop stout

2 stars

Massively over sweet stout with no depth of flavour and a cheesy ring pull can - not recommended.

Who Dares Wins

5 stars

I couldn't quite believe it, but yes this really does taste exactly like tiramisu. It's extremely sweet for a beer, despite also being extremely strong (4 units per can). But utterly delicious.

