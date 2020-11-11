Deliciously Ella Veggie Crackers Salt & Pepper 100G
Product Description
- Gluten free baked veggie crackers, made with multiseeds and black pepper.
- Cook with Us:
- www.deliciouslyella.com
- Crispy, crunchy, salty and so delicious. These baked veggie crackers are mixed with olive oil and cracked black pepper, then sprinkled with salt. Perfect for dipping and snacking.
- On-The-Go
- as a delicious, easy-to-eat snack
- With Dips
- dunked into smoky aubergine dip
- Extra Crunch
- sprinkled over salads and veggie bowls for great texture
- Plant - Based Deliciousness
- Source of Fibre
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 100G
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rice Flour, Cassava Flour, Sweet Potato Flour, Seeds (10.5%) (Chia, Nigella, Poppy), Corn Flour, Brown Rice Syrup, Wholegrain Rice Flour, Canola/Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt (3%), Olive Oil (1.2%), Black Pepper (0.8%), Paprika
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk., Produced in a facility that handles Milk.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
Return to
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
- hello@deliciouslyella.com
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1805kJ
|541kJ
|-
|428kcal
|128kcal
|Fat
|10g
|3g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.36g
|Carbohydrate
|76g
|23g
|of which sugars
|5.3g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|6g
|2g
|Protein
|6g
|2g
|Salt
|3.55g
|1.07g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020