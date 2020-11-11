By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deliciously Ella Veggie Crackers Salt & Pepper 100G

Deliciously Ella Veggie Crackers Salt & Pepper 100G
  • Gluten free baked veggie crackers, made with multiseeds and black pepper.
  • Cook with Us:
  • www.deliciouslyella.com
  • Crispy, crunchy, salty and so delicious. These baked veggie crackers are mixed with olive oil and cracked black pepper, then sprinkled with salt. Perfect for dipping and snacking.
  • On-The-Go
  • as a delicious, easy-to-eat snack
  • With Dips
  • dunked into smoky aubergine dip
  • Extra Crunch
  • sprinkled over salads and veggie bowls for great texture
  • Plant - Based Deliciousness
  • Source of Fibre
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Source of Fibre

Rice Flour, Cassava Flour, Sweet Potato Flour, Seeds (10.5%) (Chia, Nigella, Poppy), Corn Flour, Brown Rice Syrup, Wholegrain Rice Flour, Canola/Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt (3%), Olive Oil (1.2%), Black Pepper (0.8%), Paprika

  • May contain Milk., Produced in a facility that handles Milk.

Store in a cool, dry place.

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com

100g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1805kJ541kJ
-428kcal128kcal
Fat 10g3g
of which saturates 1.2g0.36g
Carbohydrate 76g23g
of which sugars 5.3g1.6g
Fibre 6g2g
Protein 6g2g
Salt 3.55g1.07g

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

