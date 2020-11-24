Product Description
- Stella Artois Gluten Free Lager 4x330ml
- www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- Over 600 years of Belgian brewing expertise, brought to life in a beautifully balanced lager. Our brewmasters have removed the gluten, and with the same flavourful taste with a clean finish, Stella Artois can be savoured by all.
- 4 x 1.5 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-106-001
- Please recycle
- Certified Gluten Free
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
- With the same flavourful taste with a clean finish, Stella Artois can be savoured by all
ABV
4.6% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Bottle Label
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Distributor address
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
- www.stellaartois.com
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|165kJ /
|545kJ /
|(kJ / kcal)
|39kcal
|130kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|3.2g
|10.4g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0.01g
