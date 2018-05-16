Buttermilk Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cups 100G
New
Product Description
- Choccy (60%), Sea Salted Caramel (40%)
- What's in a name? Well, for us it's our heritage - it all started in 1964 in our Padstow shop, called Buttermilk. Our mission today is simple; to craft deliciously indulgent award-winning treats that everyone will love.
- Choccy Cups Filled with Scrumptious Sea Salted Caramel
- Natural Ingredients
- Palm Oil Free
- Compostable
- Plastic Free
- Dairy and Gluten Free
- Free from: milk
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Water, Coconut Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt (0.3%), Thickener: Corn Starch, Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that uses Peanuts and Tree Nuts as an ingredient.
Storage
Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks.Best before: see back of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made by:
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd.
- The Buttermilk Kitchen,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- England,
Return to
- By post or in person, please contact:
- The Buttermilk Kitchen,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- England,
- PL31 2QB.
- www.buttermilk.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1926kJ, 462kcal
|Fat
|27.5g
|of which Saturates
|17.9g
|Carbohydrates
|50.7g
|of which Sugars
|35.6g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.26g
