Baker Street Apple Stollen 200g

Baker Street Apple Stollen 200g
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Stollen with 11% Marzipan Filling & Dried Apple Pieces
  • Authentic German recipe with juicy raisins, dried apple pieces and a delicious marzipan centre
  • Bursting with apple, raisins and marzipan, all the tastes of a traditional German christmas.
  • Don't recycle
  • Baker Street is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
  • Authentic German recipe
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans!
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Raisins (19%), Palm Fat, Sugar, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Almonds, Dried Apple Pieces (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Humectant (Sorbitols), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Flavouring, Salt, Cinnamon, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat

Allergy Information

  • Prepared in an environment that handles ingredients that contain Milk, Egg and other Nuts., Not suitable for Milk, Egg or other Nut allergy sufferers.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.And once opened... to keep this product at its best reseal between uses. For Best Before: Please See Side of Pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • St Pierre Groupe Limited,
  • Kingston House,
  • Towers Business Park,
  • Wilmslow Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M20 2LX,

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains Each slice (50g) contains% RI* per slice
Energy1679kJ/401kcal840kJ/201kcal10%
Fat19.0g9.5g14%
of which saturates8.7g4.4g22%
Carbohydrate52.0g26.0g
of which sugars34.0g17.0g19%
Fibre3.2g1.6g
Protein4.4g2.2g
Salt0.3g0.1g2%
This pack contains 4 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

