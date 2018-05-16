Pedigree Christmas Rodeo With Turkey 7 Sticks 123G
Product Description
- Pedigree Xmas Rodeo with Turk 7 Sticks 123g
- Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- Tasty, chewy twists - the perfect dog treats for Christmas! Pedigree Rodeo are low-fat dog treats with a deliciously chewy texture full of succulent flavour. Developed by nutritionists and vets and packed full of vitamins, these tasty dog chews help fuel the good in your canine. Ideal for training, rewarding, or treating at any time.
- Low-fat dog treats for guilt free rewards.
- Pedigree Rodeo dog chews have less than 5% fat / 100g
- Turkey dog treats with omega 3 to help keep them fit for life, vitamins to help maintain your dog's natural defences and minerals including calcium to help give them strong bones.
- Delicious dog chew sticks that contain no artificial colours or flavours - just low-fat goodness that your canine will love.
- Complementary dog chews developed by nutritionists and vets at Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition.
- At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog treats, dog chews and dental treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel your canines exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
- Deliciously chewy Pedigree dog treats with a twisted shape that makes for enjoyable play times and bonding moments
- Pack size: 123G
Information
Ingredients
Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Various Sugars, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Seeds, Sage
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs (5-9 kg), feed up to 4 sticks per week. Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 7 sticks per week. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 13 sticks per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs 5 kg and over. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.pedigree.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.pedigree.com
Net Contents
123g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|23.0
|Fat content:
|3.2
|Inorganic matter:
|5.6
|Crude fibre:
|1.5
|Moisture:
|17.5
|Calcium:
|0.70
|Omega 3 fatty acids:
|570 mg/kg
|Energy:
|303 kcal/100 g
|Vitamin A:
|5001 IU
|Vitamin E:
|50.0 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|15.0 mg
|Turkey flavour:
|0.90 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Sensory additives:
|-
