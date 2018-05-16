Quaker Oat So Simple Back To School Variety Breakfast Box 18 Sachets 579g

Product Description
- Variety Pack Microwaveable Oats
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- Magic breakfast fuel for learning
- We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast**
- You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com
- **Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
- For more recipe ideas, visit on Instagram and Facebook @QuakeroatsUK
- - Quaker back to school variety box that contains 18 sachets of Quaker Oat So Simple Porridge
- - Variety box contains 5 x 27g sachets of classic original Oat So Simple porridge, 5 x 36g sachets of golden syrup Oat So Simple porridge, 4 x 33.2g sachets of strawberry jam Oat So Simple porridge and 4 x 33g sachets of sweet cinnamon Oat So Simple porridge
- - Delicious variety of flavoured microwavable Quaker porridge ready in 2 minutes
- - Quaker rolled oats are 100% wholegrain and use natural flavours
- - Quaker oats contain oat beta glucan, which helps lower cholesterol
- - This pack contains 18 servings
- - For over 140 years, the humble oat has inspired Quaker to make delicious porridge, cereal, granola and more
- At Quaker, we've been providing delicious oat breakfasts since 1877. Harnessing the power of the oat, Quaker produces a wide range of delicious, nourishing breakfast options for the whole family. Offering a daily kickstart with 100% wholegrain rolled oats, the Quaker range includes traditional and instant porridge oats, granola, muesli, tasty breakfast cereal and much more.
- For a convenient breakfast why not try Quaker Oat So Simple porridge sachets and pots or Quaker Porridge to Go breakfast bars which have the same amount of oats as a bowl of porridge when made with a 27g sachet of Oat So Simple.
- Help care for the environment and please recycle your Quaker cardboard box.
- Oat beta-glucan 2.8 per 100g. Each serving (36g) contains 33% of the 3g of oat beta glucan suggested per day.
- Box - Recycle
- Sachet - Don't Recycle
- "Quaker" and the Quaker man device are registered trademarks.
- © Quaker Oats 2020
- Back to school breakfast box
- 100% Wholegrain
- Natural flavours
- Ready in 2 mins
- Helps lower cholesterol
- No artificial preservatives
- Pack size: 579G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Barley, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: 1 Simply boil 180ml (one sachet) of milk in a saucepan.
2 Stir in contents of sachet of oats.
3 Simmer for 2 mins, or until milk is absorbed, stirring occasionally.
Number of uses
This pack contains 18 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Quaker Oats,
Return to
- Quaker Quality Promise
- We're here to help.
- quaker.co.uk or
- UK 0800 0324490
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am - 5pm
- Consumer Care,
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
Net Contents
579g
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (81%), Sugar, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Barley, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Oats
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 18 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 33g Per 33^1g (%*) Energy 1587 kJ/ 524 kJ/ 863 kJ/ - 379 kcal 125 kcal 205 kcal (10%*) Fat 6.6 g 2.2 g 5.1 g (7%*) of which Saturates 1.2 g 0.4 g 2.4 g (12%*) Carbohydrate 67 g 22 g 30 g of which Sugars 19 g 6.3 g 14 g (16%*) Fibre 7.4 g 2.4 g 2.4 g Protein 9.0 g 3.0 g 8.9 g Salt 0 g 0 g 0.20 g (3%*) This pack contains 18 servings - - - ^1With 180ml of semi skimmed milk - - - *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 36g Golden Syrup sachet with 180ml of semi-skimmed milk contains:
- Energy862kJ 228kcal11%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars15g17%
- Salt0.41g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1678 kJ/
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (80%), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Barley, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Oats
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 18 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 36g Per 36^1g (%*) Energy 1678 kJ/ 604 kJ/ 962kJ/ - 398 kcal 143 kcal 228 kcal (11%*) Fat 7.4 g 2.6 g 5.8 g (8%*) of which Saturates 1.0 g 0.3 g 2.2 g (11%*) Carbohydrate 71 g 26 g 34 g of which Sugars 19 g 6.9 g 15 g (17%*) Fibre 5.9 g 2.1 g 2.1 g Protein 8.7 g 3.1 g 9.6 g Salt 0.50 g 0.18 g 0.41 g (7%*) This pack contains 18 servings - - - ^1With 180ml of semi skimmed milk - - - *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (81%), Sugar, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Barley, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Oats
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 18 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 33.2g Per 33.2^1g (%*) Energy 1592 kJ/ 529 kJ/ 868 kJ/ - 378 kcal 125 kcal 206 kcal (10%*) Fat 6.5 g 2.2 g 5.1 g (7%*) of which Saturates 1.2 g 0.4 g 2.3 g (12%*) Carbohydrate 67 g 22 g 30 g of which Sugars 19 g 6.3 g 15 g (17%*) Fibre 7.3 g 2.4 g 2.4 g Protein 8.9 g 3.0 g 8.9 g Salt 0.04 g 0.01 g 0.19 g (3%*) This pack contains 18 servings - - - ^1With 180ml of semi skimmed milk - - - *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Barley, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Oats
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 18 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 27g Per 27^1g (%*) Energy 1557 kJ/ 420 kJ/ 760 kJ/ - 370 kcal 100 kcal 180 kcal (9%*) Fat 7.7 g 2.1 g 5.0 g (7%*) of which Saturates 1.3 g 0.3 g 2.3 g (12%*) Carbohydrate 59 g 16 g 24 g of which Sugars 1.0 g 0.3 g 8.4 g (9%*) Fibre 9.0 g 2.4 g 2.5 g Protein 11 g 3.0 g 8.9 g Salt 0 g 0 g 0.20 g (3%*) This pack contains 18 servings - - - ^1With 180ml of semi skimmed milk - - - *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020