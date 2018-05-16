By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
I Heart Rose Wine & Bath Bomb Gift Set

I Heart Rose Wine & Bath Bomb Gift Set
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé Wine & Six Scented Bath Fizzers
  • I heart Rosé
  • At I heart Wines we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to enjoy, whatever the occasion.
  • Sun or no sun - this fresh, fruity little number is enjoyable year-round. Bursting with strawberry
  • and red berry flavours. A real classic tasting Rosé.
  • 2.2 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • This product contains alcohol and should not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age. Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive. Please refer to individual bottles for units of alcohol information.
  • For the facts drinkaware.co.uk
  • Please Recycle Responsibly
  • Plastic - Check with local recycling facilities
  • Glass - Check with local recycling facilities
  • Fresh & Fruity

Information

Ingredients

Rose Bath Fizzers: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Parfum, Aqua, Citronellol, Geraniol, Linalool, CI 18050, Coconut Bath Fizzers: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Parfum, Aqua, Hexyl Cinnamal, Coumarin

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

12% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Made in the UK. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions: Drop three bath fizzers into your bath water.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS: Do Not Ingest. Avoid Contact With Eyes. Not Suitable For Babies or Young Children.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Torley KFT.,
  • H-1222 Budapest,
  • Hungary.
  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,

Distributor address

  • Freixenet Copestick,
  • RG14 2PZ,
  • UK.
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,

Return to

  • Freixenet Copestick,
  • RG14 2PZ,
  • UK.
  • www.iheartwines.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

