I Heart Rose Wine & Bath Bomb Gift Set

- Rosé Wine & Six Scented Bath Fizzers
- I heart Rosé
- At I heart Wines we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to enjoy, whatever the occasion.
- Sun or no sun - this fresh, fruity little number is enjoyable year-round. Bursting with strawberry
- and red berry flavours. A real classic tasting Rosé.
- 2.2 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- This product contains alcohol and should not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age. Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive. Please refer to individual bottles for units of alcohol information.
- For the facts drinkaware.co.uk
- Please Recycle Responsibly
- Plastic - Check with local recycling facilities
- Glass - Check with local recycling facilities
- Fresh & Fruity
Ingredients
Rose Bath Fizzers: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Parfum, Aqua, Citronellol, Geraniol, Linalool, CI 18050, Coconut Bath Fizzers: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Parfum, Aqua, Hexyl Cinnamal, Coumarin
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
12% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Made in the UK. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions: Drop three bath fizzers into your bath water.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: Do Not Ingest. Avoid Contact With Eyes. Not Suitable For Babies or Young Children.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Torley KFT.,
- H-1222 Budapest,
- Hungary.
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
Distributor address
- Freixenet Copestick,
- RG14 2PZ,
- UK.
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
Return to
- Freixenet Copestick,
- RG14 2PZ,
- UK.
- www.iheartwines.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
WARNINGS: Do Not Ingest. Avoid Contact With Eyes. Not Suitable For Babies or Young Children.
