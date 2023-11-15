We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baylis & Harding Elements Dark Amber & Fig Luxury Hand Wash 500Ml

4.6(9)
Vegan

B/H Elements Dk Amber & Fig Lxry Hand Wash 500ml
A blend of deep amber, cedar and fig notes infused with nourishing Vitamin E. This luxurious hand wash will leave your hands feeling invigorated and beautifully fragranced.
With vitamin ESuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sorbitan Sesquicaprylate, Fragrance (Parfum), Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dipropylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Lather and rinse

