Sipsmith 4 Gin Crackers

- Premium Sipsmith Gins
- Discover a golden ticket to win outrageously good prizes
- As if the gift of outrageously sippable gin on your Christmas table wasn't enough, you could be in with a chance to win a whole range of ginny prizes, from a year's membership to our experimental gin society, to a tour of our West London distillery or a Michelin star dinner.
- If luck is on your side and you happen upon a shiny golden ticket in your cracker, simply email distillery@sipsmith.com with your unique code.
- For T&Cs please visit Sipsmith.com/crackers
- Outrageously good gin
- Every bottle of gin is lovingly laboured over by our dedicated team of distillers; no regimented processes, no automation, just a craftsman's flair and a passion for things well made. The result is a range of uncompromisingly hand crafted gins, full of character and bursting with flavour. Because at Sipsmith we believe that while taking shortcuts might be crafty, doing things properly is craft.
- Which Sipper are you'?
- Classic
- For the sipper who likes to keep things classic, you can't beat our quintessential London Dry Gin.
- Zesty
- Light, bright and citrusy, if you prefer things on the zesty side you'll want to try our Lemon Drizzle and Zesty Orange Gins.
- Fruity
- Bursting with warm cherry ripeness, our Sloe Gin is a real winter treat for those wanting a fruity sip.
- Sipsmith® London Dry Gin
- 41.6% Alc./Vol.
- (2.1 UK Units)
- Sipsmith® Lemon Drizzle Gin
- 40.4% Alc./Vol.
- (2 UK Units)
- Sipsmith® Zesty Orange Gin
- 40% Alc./Vol.
- (2 UK Units)
- Sipsmith® Sloe Gin
- 29% Alc./Vol.
- (1.45 UK Units)
- Contains alcohol and is not to be sold to anyone under the age of 18. Please sip responsibly, for further health information visit drinksmart.co.uk
- Distilled from wheat
- We pour everything we've got into bringing you the perfect pour
Country
United Kingdom
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of the U.K.; Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Twist to open, please do not pull as glass bottles inside.
Name and address
- Sipsmith Distillery,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
