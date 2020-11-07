By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creat A Cake Gingerbread Robin Kit 193G

3(1)Write a review
Creat A Cake Gingerbread Robin Kit 193G
£ 2.00
£10.37/kg

New

Product Description

  • Gingerbread mix with boiled sweets, black icing pen and stencil.
  • Carton - Card - widely recycled
  • Sachet - Plastic - check local recycling
  • Create Your Own
  • No artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 193G

Information

Ingredients

Gingerbread (72%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Ginger Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Red Boiled Sweets (18%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red)), Black Icing Pen (10%) (Glucose Syrup, Glycerine, Water, Palm Oil, Colour (Iron Oxide), Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60), Sorbitol)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once baked, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.For best before see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation instructions:
  • For the biscuit mix you will need: 40g unsalted butter, 60g golden syrup.
  • Parental supervision recommended.
  • Bake Time 12 mins
  • 1 In a saucepan heat the golden syrup and butter until simmering. Remove from the heat and empty the gingerbread sachet into the pan, using a wooden spoon bring the mixture together.
  • 2 Set aside for 5mins, once cool enough to touch empty onto a clean work surface and knead until smooth.
  • 3 Line a tray with baking paper. Using flour to dust, roll out the dough using a rolling pin to approx. 5mm in thickness.
  • 4 Using the stencil provided, printed on the inside of the carton, cut out 6 shapes and place onto the pre-lined tray. Cut out the holes from the centres.
  • 5 Un-wrap the boiled sweets and place one sweet in to each of the holes. Place in the centre of the oven and bake for 12mins.
  • 6 Once baked remove from the oven and leave to cool on the tray. Once the biscuits have cooled, use the black icing pen to decorate using the images printed on the carton as a guide.
  • Baking time: bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven (180°C conventional, 160°C fan assist, gas mark 4) for approx. 12 mins, when baked remove from the oven and leave to cool on the tray.

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Create a Cake,
  • Oak Green House,
  • Oak Green Business Park,
  • Earl Road,
  • Cheadle Hulme,
  • Cheshire,

Return to

  • Create a Cake,
  • Oak Green House,
  • Oak Green Business Park,
  • Earl Road,
  • Cheadle Hulme,
  • Cheshire,
  • SK8 6QL.

Net Contents

206g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas Consumed per 100gas Consumed per 46g serving% Reference Intake per servingReference Intake
Energy 1788kJ823kJ10%8400kJ
-424kcal195kcal2000kcal
Fat 12.0g5.5g8%70g
of which saturates 7.4g3.4g17%20g
Carbohydrate 74.4g34.2g
of which sugars 45.0g20.7g23%90g
Fibre 1.2g0.6g
Protein 4.1g1.9g
Salt 0.6g0.3g5%6g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

needs cutters

3 stars

you need extra butter, golden syrup and some flour - so had to find some honey at the back of the cupboard. Stencils aren't much good for kids - please put the price up and put in some cutters!!!

