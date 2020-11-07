Creat A Cake Gingerbread Robin Kit 193G

needs cutters
you need extra butter, golden syrup and some flour - so had to find some honey at the back of the cupboard. Stencils aren't much good for kids - please put the price up and put in some cutters!!!
Gingerbread (72%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Ginger Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Red Boiled Sweets (18%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red)), Black Icing Pen (10%) (Glucose Syrup, Glycerine, Water, Palm Oil, Colour (Iron Oxide), Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60), Sorbitol)
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once baked, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.For best before see base of pack.
Contains 6 servings
206g
|Typical Values
|as Consumed per 100g
|as Consumed per 46g serving
|% Reference Intake per serving
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|1788kJ
|823kJ
|10%
|8400kJ
|-
|424kcal
|195kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|5.5g
|8%
|70g
|of which saturates
|7.4g
|3.4g
|17%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|74.4g
|34.2g
|of which sugars
|45.0g
|20.7g
|23%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.1g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|5%
|6g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
