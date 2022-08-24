We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naturya Organic Blend Immunity Super Green 250G

£12.00
£48.00/kg

Product Description

  • Immunity Functional Blend
  • To learn more about our Functional Blends visit naturya.com
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Supports immunity and protects against oxidative stress*
  • *Contributes to...
  • Immunity
  • Vitamin A, iron & copper contribute to the normal function of the immune system
  • Protection from Oxidative Stress
  • Riboflavin (vitamin B2), copper & manganese contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Our Immunity Blend brings together superfoods from around the world to support the normal functioning of your immune system. It is high in vitamin A, iron and copper to support immunity and is a rich source of riboflavin (vitamin B2), which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
  • Enjoy the supergreens taste of wheatgrass, barleygrass and chlorella combined with zingy camu camu and ginger. This nourishing blend is perfect for mixing with juice, milk or your favourite plant-based alternative, as a smoothie or shake.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Wheatgrass, barleygrass & camu camu
  • Vitamin A, copper, iron
  • No added sugar
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Gluten-free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 250G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Wheatgrass Powder (32%), Organic Barleygrass Powder (25%), Organic Banana Powder, Organic Pineapple Powder, Organic Chlorella Powder, Organic Camu Camu Powder (3%), Organic Ginger Powder, Organic Turmeric Powder, Thickener (Organic Guar Gum), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts., Contains naturally occurring Sulphites. See allergens in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, dry place.Once opened consume within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try this...
  • Blend with your favourite smoothie and enjoy
  • Add 25g (2 1/2 tablespoons) to 250ml of milk, or your favourite plant-based alternative, shake well and enjoy
  • Quick tip...
  • Mix with juice for a refreshing supergreen shot
  • Shake well before use.
  • 1 tablespoon = 10 g

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7PQ.

Return to

  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7PQ.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% RI†per 25g% RI†
Energy 1346 kJ337 kJ
-321 kcal80 kcal
Fat 3.6 g0.9 g
of which saturates 0.5 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate 38 g9.4 g
of which sugars 21 g5.1 g
Fibre 27 g6.8 g
Protein 21 g5.2 g
Salt 0.3 g0.08 g
Vitamin A 1242 µg155310 µg39
Vitamin K1458 µg611115 µg153
Riboflavin (B2) 4.1 mg2921 mg73
Vitamin B6 1.4 mg1000.36 mg25
Folic acid 289 µg14572 µg36
Biotin (B7)51 mg10312.8 mg26
Vitamin C 634 mg792158 mg198
Potassium 3311 mg166828 mg41
Iron 30.2 mg2167.5 mg54
Copper 1.2 mg1240.31 mg31
Manganese 5.1 mg2531.3 mg63
Selenium 45 µg8211.2 µg20
Vitamins & Minerals----
This pack contains 10 servings----
†RI = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults----
View all Organic

