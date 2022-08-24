Naturya Organic Blend Immunity Super Green 250G
Product Description
- Immunity Functional Blend
- To learn more about our Functional Blends visit naturya.com
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Supports immunity and protects against oxidative stress*
- *Contributes to...
- Immunity
- Vitamin A, iron & copper contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Protection from Oxidative Stress
- Riboflavin (vitamin B2), copper & manganese contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Our Immunity Blend brings together superfoods from around the world to support the normal functioning of your immune system. It is high in vitamin A, iron and copper to support immunity and is a rich source of riboflavin (vitamin B2), which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
- Enjoy the supergreens taste of wheatgrass, barleygrass and chlorella combined with zingy camu camu and ginger. This nourishing blend is perfect for mixing with juice, milk or your favourite plant-based alternative, as a smoothie or shake.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- Wheatgrass, barleygrass & camu camu
- Vitamin A, copper, iron
- No added sugar
- 100% natural ingredients
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Wheatgrass Powder (32%), Organic Barleygrass Powder (25%), Organic Banana Powder, Organic Pineapple Powder, Organic Chlorella Powder, Organic Camu Camu Powder (3%), Organic Ginger Powder, Organic Turmeric Powder, Thickener (Organic Guar Gum), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts., Contains naturally occurring Sulphites. See allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place.Once opened consume within 1 month.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try this...
- Blend with your favourite smoothie and enjoy
- Add 25g (2 1/2 tablespoons) to 250ml of milk, or your favourite plant-based alternative, shake well and enjoy
- Quick tip...
- Mix with juice for a refreshing supergreen shot
- Shake well before use.
- 1 tablespoon = 10 g
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Return to
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% RI†
|per 25g
|% RI†
|Energy
|1346 kJ
|337 kJ
|-
|321 kcal
|80 kcal
|Fat
|3.6 g
|0.9 g
|of which saturates
|0.5 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|38 g
|9.4 g
|of which sugars
|21 g
|5.1 g
|Fibre
|27 g
|6.8 g
|Protein
|21 g
|5.2 g
|Salt
|0.3 g
|0.08 g
|Vitamin A
|1242 µg
|155
|310 µg
|39
|Vitamin K1
|458 µg
|611
|115 µg
|153
|Riboflavin (B2)
|4.1 mg
|292
|1 mg
|73
|Vitamin B6
|1.4 mg
|100
|0.36 mg
|25
|Folic acid
|289 µg
|145
|72 µg
|36
|Biotin (B7)
|51 mg
|103
|12.8 mg
|26
|Vitamin C
|634 mg
|792
|158 mg
|198
|Potassium
|3311 mg
|166
|828 mg
|41
|Iron
|30.2 mg
|216
|7.5 mg
|54
|Copper
|1.2 mg
|124
|0.31 mg
|31
|Manganese
|5.1 mg
|253
|1.3 mg
|63
|Selenium
|45 µg
|82
|11.2 µg
|20
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|†RI = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults
|-
|-
|-
|-
