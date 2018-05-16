Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken Free Nuggets 250G
New
- Energy1145kJ 275kcal14%
- Fat16g23%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Nuggets formed from a mix of pea and wheat protein coated in breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
- Enjoy Chicken-Free Nuggets as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- Birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- All Natural Plant Power
- We pick selected peas from fields
- Take all the protein goodness* from the dried peas
- Then add delicious herbs and spices
- *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Try a classic with a twist
- Why not try these crunchy chicken-free nuggets in a tortilla wrap, with some fried onions and peppers cooked with fajita spices and topped with sour cream or the cheese of your choice?
- Carton - Recycle
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Meat-free
- Powered by plants
- Source of protein and fibre
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- Source of protein
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Pea Protein (29%), Water, Breadcrumbs (Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast, Paprika, Turmeric), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein (4%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Flour, Gelling Agent (Calcium Alginate), Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Citrus Fibre, Salt, Potato Protein, Natural Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Maize Starch, Maltodextrin
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Alternatively, grill
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill 8-10 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7, 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 5 Nuggets Oven Baked Provides
|Energy - kJ
|1144kJ
|1145kJ
|- kcal
|274kcal
|275kcal
|Fat
|16g
|16g
|- of which Saturates
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|21g
|- of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|3.7g
|Protein
|9.7g
|9.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.1g
|-
|-
