Northern Dough Co. Pizza Dough Original 2 X 220G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Northern Dough Co. Pizza Dough Original 2 X 220G
£ 2.50
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • Original Pizza dough
  • A Pizza Inspiration
  • Parma Ham Dough Sticks
  • For lots more recipe ideas, head to our website or find us on:
  • Facebook /northerndoughco
  • Twitter @northerndoughco
  • To read more about their story, go to: www.northerndoughco.com
  • Our original recipe was originally created for the best Italian pizzerias, so you can guarantee delicious freshly baked pizza at home.
  • Made with flour high in protein for super stretchy dough that will create light and crisp pizzas perfect for your favourite toppings, and olive oil for a rich flavoured crust. Simply roll and create anything from a classic Margherita with juicy tomato sauce and creamy mozzarella, to dough sticks for dipping or calzones for stuffing.
  • We're all about keeping it 100. That's 100% authentic, 100% natural and 100% delicious.
  • Our Story...
  • Amy & Chris created The Northern Dough Co when pizza parties at their Lancashire home became a great way of getting everyone together in the kitchen.
  • Their freshly frozen, 100% natural recipes mean you can share the fun of making freshly baked pizzas at home with your friends and family too.
  • Ready to roll in 7 minutes
  • Makes 2x 12 inch pizzas
  • Add tomato passata & mozzarella
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Homemade pizza at its best
  • Simply roll and create!
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 440G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Yeast, Olive Oil

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, Not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to production methods

Storage

Keep frozen, defrost before use.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • Defrost before use in 1 of 2 easy ways
  • 1 Fridge
  • Defrost in the fridge for 12 hours
  • Microwave
  • Leave both dough balls in the wrapper, and place on the edge of the turntable.
  • Cook on full power for 60 seconds, turn dough balls over, cook again on full power for 60 seconds.
  • Leave on kitchen side for 5 minutes before rolling
  • (For 1 dough ball reduce each cooking time to 30 seconds.)
  • 2 Preheat oven to 240C/475F/Gas mark 9
  • 3 Flour your surface, rolling pin and baking tray
  • 4 Roll your dough to 10-12 inches, pop onto a floured baking tray
  • 5 Top with delicious things and bake for 8-14 mins until golden brown

Name and address

  • The Northern Dough Co. Ltd,
  • Holly House,
  • Bankhead Lane,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 6YR.

Return to

  • The Northern Dough Co. Ltd,
  • Holly House,
  • Bankhead Lane,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 6YR.
  • hello@northerndoughco.com
  • www.northerndoughco.com

Net Contents

2 x 220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy 866kJ/205kcal
Total Fat 1.3g
Of which saturates0.2g
Carbohydrates39.4g
Of which sugars0.1g
Protein 7.14g
Salt 1.42g
Fibre3.4g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent pizza dough, keeps in the freezer, easy

5 stars

Excellent pizza dough, keeps in the freezer, easy to use and tastes great.

