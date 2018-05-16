Elizabeth Shaw Ginspired Tipples 192G

Product Description
- A collection of dark chocolates with Pinkster Gin inspired truffle centres (30%).
- Blackberry Gin Fizz
- Tart blackberry ganache with a flourish of gin fizz
- Almond Delight
- Bitter sweet melody of gin and almond flavour
- Lemon Tom Collins
- Zesty lemon gin truffle for a lively flavour explosion
- Gin Rickey
- Zingy lime & tart raspberry gin soaked ganache
- Decadent Pinkster Raspberry
- Beautifully boozy raspberry crème with raspberry pieces
- At Elizabeth Shaw we have over 130 years of heritage making beautifully crafted chocolates and biscuits, with a luxurious twist. To savour, indulge in, gift or share, anytime and every time.
- Like us, Pinkster Gin never compromise on quality, only using the best ingredients. Their passion for real raspberries matches our devotion to chocolate - together they make the perfect flavour pairing.
- Box - Recycle
- Paper - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Terrifically Tipsy Belgian Dark Chocolate Treats with Raspberry Infused Gin
- Agreeably British Gin
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 192G
Information
Ingredients
Belgian Dark Chocolate (76.2%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Belgian White Chocolate (6.4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Pinkster Gin (3.3%), Freeze-Dried Raspberry Pieces, Raspberry Powder, Blackcurrant Powder, Freeze-Dried Blackberry Pieces, Neutral Alcohol (0.12%), Colour: Beetroot Red, Natural Flavourings (Raspberry, Lime, Thyme Oil, Lemon, Juniper Berry Oil, Rose with Other Natural Flavourings), Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 55% minimum
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Nuts and Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat and Barley).
Storage
Keep cool and dry.Best before end: see side.
Produce of
Made in Ireland using Belgian chocolate
Number of uses
Contains 15 chocolates
Name and address
- Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
- 1 Glentworth Court,
- Lime Kiln Close,
- Stoke Gifford,
- Bristol,
- BS34 8SR,
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you
- Tel: 0800 988 0963
- www.elizabethshaw.co.uk
Net Contents
192g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per chocolate
|Energy
|2073 kJ
|265 kJ
|-
|498 kcal
|64 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|3.5 g
|of which saturates
|17 g
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|51 g
|6.5 g
|of which sugars
|39 g
|5.0 g
|Protein
|5.8 g
|0.7 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
|0 g
|-
|-
