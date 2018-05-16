By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Elizabeth Shaw Ginspired Tipples 192G

Product Description

  • A collection of dark chocolates with Pinkster Gin inspired truffle centres (30%).
  • Blackberry Gin Fizz
  • Tart blackberry ganache with a flourish of gin fizz
  • Almond Delight
  • Bitter sweet melody of gin and almond flavour
  • Lemon Tom Collins
  • Zesty lemon gin truffle for a lively flavour explosion
  • Gin Rickey
  • Zingy lime & tart raspberry gin soaked ganache
  • Decadent Pinkster Raspberry
  • Beautifully boozy raspberry crème with raspberry pieces
  • At Elizabeth Shaw we have over 130 years of heritage making beautifully crafted chocolates and biscuits, with a luxurious twist. To savour, indulge in, gift or share, anytime and every time.
  • Like us, Pinkster Gin never compromise on quality, only using the best ingredients. Their passion for real raspberries matches our devotion to chocolate - together they make the perfect flavour pairing.
  • Box - Recycle
  • Paper - Recycle
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • © 2020 Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.
  • Elizabeth Shaw® is a registered trademark of Elizabeth Shaw Ltd., registered in many countries.
  • Terrifically Tipsy Belgian Dark Chocolate Treats with Raspberry Infused Gin
  • Agreeably British Gin
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 192G

Information

Ingredients

Belgian Dark Chocolate (76.2%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Belgian White Chocolate (6.4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Pinkster Gin (3.3%), Freeze-Dried Raspberry Pieces, Raspberry Powder, Blackcurrant Powder, Freeze-Dried Blackberry Pieces, Neutral Alcohol (0.12%), Colour: Beetroot Red, Natural Flavourings (Raspberry, Lime, Thyme Oil, Lemon, Juniper Berry Oil, Rose with Other Natural Flavourings), Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 55% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Nuts and Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat and Barley).

Storage

Keep cool and dry.Best before end: see side.

Produce of

Made in Ireland using Belgian chocolate

Number of uses

Contains 15 chocolates

Name and address

  • Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
  • 1 Glentworth Court,
  • Lime Kiln Close,
  • Stoke Gifford,
  • Bristol,
  • BS34 8SR,

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you
  • Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
  • 1 Glentworth Court,
  • Lime Kiln Close,
  • Stoke Gifford,
  • Bristol,
  • BS34 8SR,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0800 988 0963
  • www.elizabethshaw.co.uk

Net Contents

192g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer chocolate
Energy2073 kJ265 kJ
-498 kcal64 kcal
Fat28 g3.5 g
of which saturates17 g2.1 g
Carbohydrate51 g6.5 g
of which sugars39 g5.0 g
Protein5.8 g0.7 g
Salt0.02 g0 g
Contains 15 chocolates--

