Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg With Lindor Assorted Truffles 260G

image 1 of Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg With Lindor Assorted Truffles 260G
£ 8.00
£3.08/100g

New

Product Description

  • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg with LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffles
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Do you dream in chocolate?
  • Then discover LINDOR and enjoy a moment that is yours. When you break the delicate chocolate shell of LINDOR, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently caressing all your senses and taking you to a place where chocolate dreams come true.
  • LINDOR, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Please Recycle Where Possible
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Spa,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO BOX 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

260g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2253kJ / 539 kcal
    Fat 31g
    -of which saturates 19g
    Carbohydrate 57g
    -of which sugars 55g
    Protein 7.0g
    Salt 0.26g
    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 60% min.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2660kJ / 642 kcal
    Fat 52g
    -of which saturates 37g
    Carbohydrate 35g
    -of which sugars 32g
    Protein 4.9g
    Salt 0.03g
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2625kJ / 632 kcal
    Fat 48g
    -of which saturates 35g
    Carbohydrate 45g
    -of which sugars 45g
    Protein 4.1g
    Salt 0.20g
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% min., Milk Solids: 21% min.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2587kJ / 623 kcal
    Fat 47g
    -of which saturates 34g
    Carbohydrate 44g
    -of which sugars 42g
    Protein 5.0g
    Salt 0.17g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

