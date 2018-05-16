Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg With Lindor Assorted Truffles 260G
Product Description
- Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg with LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffles
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Do you dream in chocolate?
- Then discover LINDOR and enjoy a moment that is yours. When you break the delicate chocolate shell of LINDOR, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently caressing all your senses and taking you to a place where chocolate dreams come true.
- LINDOR, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Please Recycle Where Possible
- Irresistibly Smooth
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli Spa,
- 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
- Italy.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO BOX 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
260g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2253kJ / 539 kcal Fat 31g -of which saturates 19g Carbohydrate 57g -of which sugars 55g Protein 7.0g Salt 0.26g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 60% min.
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2660kJ / 642 kcal Fat 52g -of which saturates 37g Carbohydrate 35g -of which sugars 32g Protein 4.9g Salt 0.03g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2625kJ / 632 kcal Fat 48g -of which saturates 35g Carbohydrate 45g -of which sugars 45g Protein 4.1g Salt 0.20g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% min., Milk Solids: 21% min.
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2587kJ / 623 kcal Fat 47g -of which saturates 34g Carbohydrate 44g -of which sugars 42g Protein 5.0g Salt 0.17g
