Baileys 4 Chocolate Creme Treat Bars

Product Description
- Baileys™ Cake Bars - Blondie topped with a layer of Baileys™ flavour frosting, covered with milk chocolate and finished with a sweet drizzle.
- Blondie topped with a layer of Baileys™ flavour frosting, covered with milk chocolate and finished with a sweet drizzle.
- Get the facts. Be drinkaware
- Visit drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- Box - Card - recyclable
- Film - Plastic - not currently recyclable
- The Baileys word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey & Co and are used under license. This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys™ responsibly.
- Individually Wrapped
- H.V.O. Free
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Light Brown Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Dark Brown Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Stearin, Whey Powder (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Glucose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colours (Caustic Sulphite Caramel, Beta Carotene), Salt, Coconut Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Potassium Tartrate, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maltodextrin, Baileys™ Flavour Frosting 23%
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Nuts. This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts.
Storage
For Best Before see back of pack.
Number of uses
This pack provides 4 servings
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
- Warning! - This product is not suitable for children.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.
- Johnstones Food Service Ltd.,
- 3 Redwood PI,
- East Kilbride,
- Glasgow,
Return to
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.
- Johnstones Food Service Ltd.,
- 3 Redwood PI,
- East Kilbride,
- Glasgow,
- G74 5PB.
- When writing please quote the best before details.
- enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per Bar
|Energy
|2095kJ
|671 kJ
|-
|501kcal
|160kcal
|Fat
|27.6g
|8.8g
|of which saturates
|15.1g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|18.7g
|of which sugars
|47.7g
|15.3g
|Protein
|4.3g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.11g
Safety information
Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. Warning! - This product is not suitable for children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020