Tesco Plant Chef Vegaroni Pasta 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
Each pack (361g**)
  • Energy2295kJ 546kcal
    27%
  • Fat17.2g
    25%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars16.6g
    18%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2295kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in tomato sauce with spicy pea protein slices and coconut oil and oat alternative to cheese.
  • 100% Plant Based Pea protein slices and pasta in tomato sauce with a coconut cheese alternative
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Water, Spicy Pea Protein Slices (7%) [Water, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Konjac Gum), Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Onion Extract, Potato Protein, Flavouring, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Rice Starch, Flax Seed Flour, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Smoked Paprika, Natural Paprika Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Fennel Seed, White Pepper], Tomato Passata, Tomato Purée, Coconut Oil and Oat Alternative to Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Tricalcium Citrate, Colour (Carotenes)], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Vegetable Concentrates [Beetroot, Onion, Carrot, Leek], Sugar, Basil, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results, oven heat. Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove film and continue heating for remaining 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach packPer 100g
Energy2295kJ636kJ546kcal151kcal
Fat17.2g4.8g
Saturates4.4g1.2g
Carbohydrate80.5g22.3g
Sugars16.6g4.6g
Fibre6.6g1.8g
Protein13.9g3.9g
Salt2.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 361g.--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

New

