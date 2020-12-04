Tesco Plant Chef Vegaroni Pasta 400G

- Energy2295kJ 546kcal27%
- Fat17.2g25%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars16.6g18%
- Salt2.1g35%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2295kJ
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in tomato sauce with spicy pea protein slices and coconut oil and oat alternative to cheese.
- 100% Plant Based Pea protein slices and pasta in tomato sauce with a coconut cheese alternative
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Water, Spicy Pea Protein Slices (7%) [Water, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Konjac Gum), Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Onion Extract, Potato Protein, Flavouring, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Rice Starch, Flax Seed Flour, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Smoked Paprika, Natural Paprika Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Fennel Seed, White Pepper], Tomato Passata, Tomato Purée, Coconut Oil and Oat Alternative to Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Tricalcium Citrate, Colour (Carotenes)], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Vegetable Concentrates [Beetroot, Onion, Carrot, Leek], Sugar, Basil, Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results, oven heat. Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove film and continue heating for remaining 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2295kJ
|636kJ
|546kcal
|151kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|80.5g
|22.3g
|Sugars
|16.6g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|1.8g
|Protein
|13.9g
|3.9g
|Salt
|2.1g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 361g.
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
