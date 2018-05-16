Pedigree Christmas Jumbone Turkey 2 Chews 180G
Product Description
- Pedigree Xmas Jumbone Turkey 2 chews 180g
- Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- Pedigree dog treats offer delicious, low-fat dog treats and dog chews for guilt free treats over the festive period. Pedigree Jumbone medium dog treats for Christmas cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre, for turkey dog treats your pooch will love. Ideal for training, rewarding, or treating at any time.
- Low-fat dog treats for guilt free rewards.
- Pedigree Jumbone dog chews have less than 5% fat / 100g
- Turkey dog treats with omega 3 to help keep them fit for life, vitamins to help maintain your dog's natural defences and minerals including calcium to help give them strong bones.
- Delicious dog chew sticks that contain no artificial colours or flavours - just low-fat goodness that your canine will love.
- Complementary dog treats developed by nutritionists and vets at Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition.
- At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog treats, dog chews and dental treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel your canines exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
- Deliciously satisfying and long-lasting dog chews with a tough and tasty outer and a mouth-watering centre
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugar, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Seeds, Oils and Fats, Sage
Storage
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Medium-Large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 2 chews per week. Each chew provides 8% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 10 kg or puppies under 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.pedigree.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.pedigree.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.0
|Fat content:
|1.4
|Inorganic matter:
|3.8
|Crude fibre:
|3.0
|Calcium:
|0.60
|Omega 3 fatty acids:
|800 mg/kg
|Energy:
|317 kcal/100 g
|Vitamin A:
|5000 IU
|Vitamin E:
|50.0 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|15.0 mg
|Turkey flavour:
|1.5 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Sensory additives:
|-
Safety information
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
