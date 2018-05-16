Graze Crunch Snacks Salt & Vinegar 104G

- Energy848kJ 115kcal-%
Product Description
- Salt & vinegar flavoured broad beans, corn hoops and salted corn
- What if veg packed a crunch?
- We've reimagined what crisps can be with this crunchy, craving-busting snack. Packed with veg and fibre, our graze taste experts have played matchmaker with peas, broad beans and corn hoops coated in lip-smacking salt and vinegar to create a super crunchy, perfectly-balanced snack. It's vegan friendly, with no artificial flavours in sight (naturally).
- What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- High in fibre
- Packed with veg
- A tasty alternative to nuts and crisps
- 115 kcals per portion
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 104G
Information
Ingredients
Salt & Vinegar Flavoured Broad Beans (50%): Broad Beans, Salt & Vinegar Seasoning (4%) (Sea Salt, Cider Vinegar Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Sugar, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Caramelised Sugar Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Salt & Vinegar Flavoured Corn Hoops (26%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Salt & Vinegar Flavouring (Natural Flavouring, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Salted Corn (24%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- All our food is packed in the same place so many contain Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain hard corn.
Name and address
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
- Graze,
- Palm Court,
- 4 Heron Square,
- Richmond,
- London,
Return to
- For UK, visit us at graze.com or write to
- For IE, visit us at ie.graze.com or write to us at
- c/o 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
Net Contents
104g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (26g)
|Energy
|1860 kJ
|484 kJ
|-
|444 kcal
|115 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|4.5 g
|of which saturates
|2.0 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|50 g
|13 g
|of which sugars
|2.4 g
|0.6 g
|Fibre
|12 g
|3.1 g
|Protein
|16 g
|4.2 g
|Salt
|1.5 g
|0.38 g
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain hard corn.
