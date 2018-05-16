Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Fettuccine Pasta 400G

- Energy1835kJ 436kcal22%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ
Product Description
- Cooked fettuccine in a coconut oil and oat alternative to cheese and garlic sauce, topped with mushrooms.
- 100% Plant Based Mushrooms and pasta in a garlic and coconut cheese alternative sauce
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Mushroom (10%), Cannellini Beans, Onion, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Coconut Oil, Cornflour, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lemon Juice, Thyme, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Iodide, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Oat Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Ergocalciferol, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Modified Maize Starch, Black Mustard Seed, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper, Gram Flour, Sugar, Soya Protein Concentrate, Colour (Carotenes).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results, microwave.
Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W / 900W 8 mins 30 secs / 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1835kJ
|503kJ
|436kcal
|119kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|68.6g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|11.9g
|3.3g
|Protein
|12.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 365g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
